Monday, November 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple will not be launching iPhone SE 2021 till the first half of next year: Ming-Chi Kuo

The report also suggests that it is unlikely that Apple will release the iPhone SE 2021 along with the iPhone 13 lineup.


FP TrendingNov 16, 2020 11:59:27 IST

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will not be launching the 2021 version of the iPhone SE in the first half of the year. In his recent notes that dealt with the increased competition for providing cameras for the iPhone 13, Kuo mentioned that iPhone SE (2020) is most likely not getting an upgrade in the first six months of next year. A report by MyFixGuide has cited Kuo’s research report to state that four optics developing firms will be busy in stiff competition in 2021.

Taiwan Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) stands the chance of losing orders of supplying cameras for Apple’s next flagship to Taiwan Largan Precision, Semco (Samsung Electromechanics) and a new player in the market called Sunny Optical.

(Also read: iPhone SE review: A smaller iPhone 11 in an iPhone 8's body)

This war of supply is likely to affect the preparation and production of an eventual iPhone SE (2021) [not the official name], as per Kuo who is associated with TF International Securities, a financial services group in the Asia-Pacific region. The report believes that the main reason why GSEO’s revenue in October was lower than the market consensus is also because of the intense competition.

Apple will not be launching iPhone SE 2021 till the first half of next year: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple iPhone SE is one of the most compact smartphones available in the market right now. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

While the market expects the launch of a new Apple SE in the first half of 2021 to boost the shipments of GSEO, Kuo is of the knowledge that this is not going to happen. The report does not say anything about the launch of an SE phone in the second half. As the Cupertino-based firm focuses on launching flagship devices in the second halves, it is unlikely that Apple will release iPhone SE 2021 along with the iPhone 13 lineup.

After launching the iPhone SE (2020) in April this year, Apple put the item on sale in India from the month of May. Powered by the Bionic A13 chipset, the iPhone SE came in three storage variants and its pricing started from Rs 42,500. The 4.7-inch phone is available for purchase at Flipkart and Apple online stores.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iPad Mini

Apple is reportedly working on 6th-gen iPad Mini, expected to be announced in first half of 2021

Nov 13, 2020
Apple is reportedly working on 6th-gen iPad Mini, expected to be announced in first half of 2021
Apple iPhone 12 Mini reportedly plagued with unresponsive lock screens for some users

iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini reportedly plagued with unresponsive lock screens for some users

Nov 16, 2020
The future of PCs is in Apple’s ARMs: Breaking down the Apple-Intel breakup

Apple

The future of PCs is in Apple’s ARMs: Breaking down the Apple-Intel breakup

Nov 14, 2020
Apple's latest iOS 14.2 update brings new emoji, wallpapers and other improvements

iOS 14.2

Apple's latest iOS 14.2 update brings new emoji, wallpapers and other improvements

Nov 06, 2020
Apple One subscription is now available for users in India at a starting price of Rs 195 per month

Apple One Subscription

Apple One subscription is now available for users in India at a starting price of Rs 195 per month

Nov 02, 2020
Apple iPhone 12 Mini’s hands-on video reveals design details, size and more

iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini’s hands-on video reveals design details, size and more

Nov 02, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020