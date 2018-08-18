Saturday, August 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 18 August, 2018 20:43 IST

Apple Watch will no longer have the Time Travel feature with watchOS 5: Report

With 'Time Travel' you can see everything that was, or is going to be, displayed on your Watch face.

Apple is saying goodbye to Time Travel, one of Apple Watch's under-used features, with watchOS 5 this fall.

According to an AppleInsider report, 'Time Travel' feature debuted as part of the watchOS 2 update.

'Time Travel' lets users turn back (or forward) time to display certain information from a different date and time.

Apple Watch. Image: Reuters

Apple Watch. Image: Reuters

It lets you go back and forth in digital time to see everything that was, or going to be, displayed on your Watch face.

The feature utilised by rotating the "Digital Crown" on the Watch clockwise or counter-clockwise, which would move time on the Apple Watch in the appropriate direction.

"Developers testing the beta releases of watchOS 5 noticed the toggle disappear from settings -- before the feature stopped operating completely," said the report.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers

How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Pixel Watch

Google mandates WearOS app review for devs ahead of a possible Pixel watch launch

Aug 17, 2018

TSMC

iPhone chip supplier TSMC says virus outbreak may delay shipment and raise costs

Aug 06, 2018

Apple Music

Tim Cook criticises the use of algorithms in music; fears losing human touch

Aug 08, 2018

MacBook Air

Apple MacBook Air to be finally refreshed? Leak reveals upgrades to the line-up

Aug 17, 2018

Apple Car

Apple Cars to become a reality by 2023, predicts former KGI analyst Ming Chi Kuo

Aug 16, 2018

Samsung

Samsung leads India's premium smartphone segment with 48% share in H1 2018

Aug 17, 2018

science

Hubble Telescope

NASA's Hubble telescope captures a rare image with 15,000 galaxies

Aug 17, 2018

Genetics

The slinky sister of CRISPR that 'skips' over regions in DNA that cause disease

Aug 17, 2018

Wheat Genome

Scientists detail full genome of wheat containing 1,07,891 genes for first time

Aug 17, 2018

Risk Management

New tool developed to predict landslides, building collapses 2 weeks in advance

Aug 17, 2018