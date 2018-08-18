Apple is saying goodbye to Time Travel, one of Apple Watch's under-used features, with watchOS 5 this fall.

According to an AppleInsider report, 'Time Travel' feature debuted as part of the watchOS 2 update.

'Time Travel' lets users turn back (or forward) time to display certain information from a different date and time.

It lets you go back and forth in digital time to see everything that was, or going to be, displayed on your Watch face.

The feature utilised by rotating the "Digital Crown" on the Watch clockwise or counter-clockwise, which would move time on the Apple Watch in the appropriate direction.

"Developers testing the beta releases of watchOS 5 noticed the toggle disappear from settings -- before the feature stopped operating completely," said the report.