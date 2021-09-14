tech2 News Staff

Apple has always managed to make a statement with the unique features of its Apple Watch models, and today, the company is about to reveal yet another addition to the range: the Apple Watch Series 7. While it may be exciting news for Apple fans and many others, there are more players in the market targeting potential buyers, including Android users who have had to admire the Apple Watch from afar. Here's a list of some truly high-end smartwatches that will give stiff competition to the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Launched just last month at a starting price of Rs 31,999, the Galaxy Watch 4 grabbed the attention of buyers with its new Google's WearOS and Samsung's Tizen integrated UI, named WearOS 3. With the new operating system, the smartwatch can run Google services including Google Pay and Google Maps. Another unique feature of the smartwatch is the body composition function, which shows measurements of skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.

Samsung has introduced two smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. The standard smartwatch comes in 40 mm and 44 mm dial sizes, while the Classic variant gets 42 mm and 46 mm size options. Health features include a blood oxygen monitor, sleep management and more. The watches also come with a heart rate monitor.

Along with a round watch dial and changeable straps, the smartwatches also come with over 90 exercise modes, the ability to track calories, count steps, GPS, watch face options and loads more.

Fossil Gen 5

The Fossil Gen 5 features a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display inside a 44 mm dial. Priced at Rs 22,995, the smartwatch runs WearOS by Google and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. The circular smartwatch offers 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It also features a crown and two push buttons on the side.

The Fossil Gen 5 has four battery modes including Daily, Custom, Time-only and Extended, offering a total of 36 hours of battery life. The smartwatch comes with a swim-proof speaker and allows users to place and receive phone calls.

TicWatch E3

Priced at Rs 18,999, the TicWatch E3 sports a 1.3-inch, 360 x 360 high-density display that comes with a 2.5D cover lens. After the TicWatch Pro 3, the E3 is Mobvoi’s second smartwatch based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform. It comes with NFC functionality, which helps make quicker payments using Google Pay.

The smartwatch comes with quick-release silicone watch straps, and is available in Neon Yellow and Ashy Blue schemes. It weighs 23 g without the straps and measures 44 mm x 47 mm x 12.6 mm. It offers a 380 mAh battery, along with magnetic charging.

The E3 comes with advanced health-tracking features including blood oxygen and Vo2 Max tracking. TicOxygen allows blood oxygen saturation (SPo2) detection for 24-hour monitoring. It has an in-built respiration rate monitor, that enables comprehensive respiration rate tracking. The E3's built-in triple navigation of GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou allow for accurate route-tracking.

Huawei Watch GT2

The Watch GT2 uses Huawei’s own Kirin A1 chipset developed exclusively for wearables. Claimed to offer two weeks of battery life on the 46 mm variant, the watch has a 455 mAh battery. It runs Lite OS, which is based on Google’s WearOS. The 42 mm variant's battery is said to last for up to a week. Prices for this smartwatch start at Rs 15,999.

The 46 mm version features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, while the 42 mm model comes with a 1.2-inch display. Multiple customisable watch faces are available. You can view notifications from apps on the watch, including text messages, email, calendar, and social media apps.

The Watch GT2 packs all the necessary sensors you'd want in a smartwatch, including an optical heart rate sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscopic sensor, accelerometer sensor, ambient light sensor and an air pressure sensor. It’s waterproof up to 50 metres.

As a wearable, it supports several types of outdoor and indoor sports activities. Outdoor activities include running, walking, hiking, trail runs, cycling, open water swimming and triathlons. With the range of sensors, the watch is able to record your real-time heart rate, steps, calories and length of workouts.