FP Trending

Some important details of Apple's upcoming launch, the Watch Series 7, have surfaced online ahead of its debut. According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, the new line-up is said to feature a slightly bigger display and flatter edges. This design feature will be in line with Apple’s new design language. The watch will also feature a faster processor.

Each model of the series will receive a one-millimetre increase to measure in at 41 mm and 45 mm. Some leaked images of the upcoming Watch indicate similar 41 mm and 45 mm sizes. The newsletter also includes Gurman's statement mentioning Apple will include multiple new watch faces to cover most of the extra screen real estate. This will include a new version of the Infograph Modular watch face.

The only time Apple has changed the case design of the watch was when it rolled out the Series 4. Since then, the basic appearance has remained unchanged throughout the series, with some new additions and finishes being added over time. The design refresh on the new line-up for series 7 will stick to a three-year trend as has been the case with major Apple Watch hardware refreshes.

There will be no major health-focused upgrades this year, as per Gurman. The next year could be a different story, as the company may even include a body temperature sensor in the 2022 model.

For the uninitiated, Apple usually announces new watches in September. Assuming this, fans can expect a reveal of the series 7 soon. The watch is expected to be announced with the iPhone 13 series, but the schedule could change. Back in 2020, the Series 6 and SE watches made Apple’s September event hugely successful; consequently, the iPhone 12 unveiling was postponed to October.