Tuesday, August 31, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple Watch Series 7 details set to feature bigger display, flattened edges and faster processor: Report

A larger display, new watch faces, flatter case edges and a swifter processor are all set to be part of Apple’s Watch Series 7, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.


FP TrendingAug 31, 2021 18:19:16 IST

Some important details of Apple's upcoming launch, the Watch Series 7, have surfaced online ahead of its debut. According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, the new line-up is said to feature a slightly bigger display and flatter edges. This design feature will be in line with Apple’s new design language. The watch will also feature a faster processor.

Each model of the series will receive a one-millimetre increase to measure in at 41 mm and 45 mm. Some leaked images of the upcoming Watch indicate similar 41 mm and 45 mm sizes. The newsletter also includes Gurman's statement mentioning Apple will include multiple new watch faces to cover most of the extra screen real estate. This will include a new version of the Infograph Modular watch face.

Shown for representation purposes only. Image: Torsten Dettlaff via Pexels

Shown for representation purposes only. Image: Torsten Dettlaff via Pexels

The only time Apple has changed the case design of the watch was when it rolled out the Series 4. Since then, the basic appearance has remained unchanged throughout the series, with some new additions and finishes being added over time. The design refresh on the new line-up for series 7 will stick to a three-year trend as has been the case with major Apple Watch hardware refreshes.

There will be no major health-focused upgrades this year, as per Gurman. The next year could be a different story, as the company may even include a body temperature sensor in the 2022 model.

For the uninitiated, Apple usually announces new watches in September. Assuming this, fans can expect a reveal of the series 7 soon. The watch is expected to be announced with the iPhone 13 series, but the schedule could change. Back in 2020, the Series 6 and SE watches made Apple’s September event hugely successful; consequently, the iPhone 12 unveiling was postponed to October.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple expected to introduce iPhone 13, AirPods 3 and more in September: Here’s all you need to know

Aug 20, 2021
Apple expected to introduce iPhone 13, AirPods 3 and more in September: Here’s all you need to know
Apple iPhone 13 series launch tipped for 14 September, pre-orders could begin from 17 September

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone 13 series launch tipped for 14 September, pre-orders could begin from 17 September

Aug 27, 2021
Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor to unite for Apple's Raymond and Ray

Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor to unite for Apple's Raymond and Ray

Aug 31, 2021
After Avengers, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite for Apple film

After Avengers, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite for Apple film

Aug 30, 2021
Amazon introduces Alexa with Amitabh Bachchan's voice in India: Check price and other details here

Amazon

Amazon introduces Alexa with Amitabh Bachchan's voice in India: Check price and other details here

Aug 23, 2021
Best phones under Rs 40,000 (Aug-Sept 2021): Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, Vivo X60 to OnePlus 9R

Best phones under 40k

Best phones under Rs 40,000 (Aug-Sept 2021): Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, Vivo X60 to OnePlus 9R

Aug 31, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021