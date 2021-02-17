FP Trending

Apple announces free repair service for Watch Series 5 and Watch SE running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 version. This comes after many users reported that following the update, their smartwatch exhibited error with battery charging. According to Apple, only a small percentage of users are experiencing this error but the real cause of this problem is unclear. The Apple Watch 5 and Watch SE users in India facing charging error after updating the system to watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 are eligible for the repair service as well.

To check if your Apple watch is affected by the bug, put the watch charge and wait for at least 30 minutes. In case it doesn't charge, it is advisable to connect with Apple support.

Apple is also rolling out the watchOS 7.3.1 for Apple Watch models to protect the Apple watches from charging-related issues. The update also brings security enhancements and bug fixes. Apple users will be able to download the watchOS 7.3.1 update by going to my watch settings in the app, followed by general and software updates. For installing the update the watch should have more than 50 percent battery.

According to the support document spotted by MacRumors, Apple would offer free mail-in repairs for eligible Apple watch devices that were affected that will be examined by the support staff to ensure it falls under the free repair program at an Apple Store or other authorized service center. It could be done via mail-in arrival or in-person arrival.