Apple Watch Series 4's fall detection feature saves yet another life in the US

Apple Watch will call in emergency services unless you dismiss the alert within one minute of falling.


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2019 18:43:31 IST

The Apple Watch Series 4 (Review) might come with a hefty price tag but it does incorporate several features that could literally save your life. One of them is called Fall Detection which uses the on-board motion sensors on the Apple Watch to detect if you have had a 'hard fall' and then consequently send a message to your emergency contact about your location. A man from Spokane in Washington State is the latest person to have been saved thanks to this Apple feature.

Apple Watch Series 4s fall detection feature saves yet another life in the US

The Apple Watch Series 4. Image: Apple

Gabe Burdett, who shared his Apple Watch experience in a Facebook post, was about to go on a mountain bike ride together with his father Bob. When waiting on Bob, Gabe got a message from his father's Apple Watch that it had detected a hard fall along with his location.

"Dad flipped his bike at the bottom of Doomsday, hit his head and was knocked out until sometime during the ambulance ride, says Gabe in his Facebook post. Apple watch had also called 911 with his location, " said Gabe in his Facebook post.

Emergency services arrived at the spot of the accident before Gabe and took his father to the hospital. Apple Watch will call in emergency services unless you dismiss the alert within one minute of falling. Gabe has said that his father is doing well after the accident.

