tech2 News Staff 14 September, 2018 15:11 IST

Apple Watch Series 4 will reportedly be priced up to Rs 80,900 in India

The availability of the Apple Watch Series 4 in India is yet to revealed by the company.

At Apple’s Gather Round event on 12 September, the only product that actually impressed us was the new Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple is yet to announce any details on the smartwatch’s availability in India, however, a recent report reveals the pricing of all the variants of the Watch 4 in detail.

The Watch Series 4 features a larger display.

Apple Watch Series 4 price and availability in India

The Watch Series 4 comes in eight variants in total. According to a report by Gadgets 360, the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS is priced at Rs 40,900 for the 40 mm variant, while the 44 mm one will cost you Rs 43,900.

Then, the Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular edition 40 mm variant (with aluminium case) will be priced at Rs 49,900, whereas the Series 4 Cellular edition in 44mm (with an aluminium case) cost Rs 52,900.

The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS and Cellular edition models come in Silver, Space Grey, and Gold aluminium case options.

There is also Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular edition 40 mm stainless steel variant along with a Sport Band, that will set you back by Rs 67,900. The same stainless steel variant along with a Milanese Loop wristband will be reportedly priced at a whopping Rs 76,900.

The bigger 44 mm variant of the Watch Series 4 Cellular edition stainless steel variant, along with a Sport Band, gets a crazier price tag at Rs 71,900, and if you go for the same variant but with a Milanese Loop wristband, then that would be Rs 80,900.

The stainless steel case comes in Space Black and Gold colour options alongside the standard steel finish option.

Apple Watch Series 4 specifications and features

The Watch Series 4 runs watchOS 5, and comes in a 40 mm and a 44 mm case size. The new Apple Watch features a 30 percent increase in the screen size over the previous generation, with a higher body to screen ratio.

The Watch Series 4 is powered by a new dual-core 64-bit Apple S4 chip, which is expected to be twice as fast as the S3, which was seen on the Watch Series 3. The battery life is expected to be slightly better than the Series 3 variants.

The Watch Series 4 also features a next-gen accelerometer and gyroscope, which can detect hard falls. Additionally, Apple has provided an electrical heart rate sensor in the Apple Watch, which comes with optical sensors to enable recording of an ECG using the new ECG app.

