A bug discovered in Apple Watch Series 4 is reportedly crashing the device and causing it to get stuck on re-boot loops, the media reported.

"The Watch reboots itself repeatedly, as long as the 'Infograph Modular' face is active with the 'Activity' complication. Every time the device boots, it tries to load the complications again, fails and restarts. This continues indefinitely until the watch runs out of power," 9To5Mac reported late on Sunday.

The "Activity" feature is responsible for sketching a timeline graph of the current day, showing hour-by-hour data for calories, exercise minutes and stand hours.

The maximum complaints are coming from Australia where people have experienced the change in daylight saving time, which may have caused the "Activity" feature not been able to draw its graph.

"Until Apple provides specific steps, we would recommend leaving the Watch alone and waiting it out. Do not bother putting it back on the charger as it will just continue to drain its battery and reboot," the report added.

Apple was yet to release a bug-fix software update to resolve this issue.

The Apple Watch features edge-to-edge display and comes with support to track heartbeat data, heart rhythm and notify users.