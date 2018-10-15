Monday, October 15, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 15 October, 2018 16:52 IST

Apple Watch Series 4 now available for pre-order, shipping begins on 19 October

The Apple Watch Series 4 starts at a price of Rs 40,900 and goes up all the way to Rs 80,900.

We’ve mentioned before that one of the only products that actually impressed at Apple September hardware event was the new Apple Watch Series 4. The new watch is a big step up from last year's Series 3 and is finally available for pre-order in India through Flipkart and authorized Apple resellers starting at Rs 40,900.

As expected, the Watch Series 4 will be available in a total of eight variants. As per listings on Flipkart, the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS is priced at Rs 40,900 for the 40 mm variant, while the 44 mm one will cost you Rs 43,900. Currently, only one variant is available on pre-order, which is the base 40 mm variant with a silver aluminium case and a white sports band.

A demonstration of the newly released Apple Watch Series 4. Image: Reuters

Then, the Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular edition 40 mm variant (with aluminium case) is priced at Rs 49,900, whereas the Series 4 Cellular edition in 44mm (with an aluminium case) costs Rs 52,900.

The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS and Cellular edition models come in Silver, Space Grey, and Gold aluminium case options.

There is no mention of it on Flipkart but an earlier report points out that the Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular edition 40 mm stainless steel variant along with a Sports Band, will also be available in the country, priced at Rs 67,900. The same stainless steel variant along with a Milanese Loop wristband will be priced at a whopping Rs 76,900.

The bigger 44 mm variant of the Watch Series 4 Cellular edition stainless steel variant, along with a Sports Band, will likely set you back by Rs 71,900, and if you go for the same variant but with a Milanese Loop wristband, then that would be Rs 80,900.

The stainless steel case comes in Space Black and Gold colour options alongside the standard steel finish option.

Flipkart may be the only place you could go and pre-order the newest Apple Watch but Paytm Mall and IndiaiStore also seem to have the Series 4 watches listed so you definitely don’t have to worry about the watch going out of stock on Flipkart once it starts shipping on 19 October.

