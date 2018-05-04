Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular + GPS feature is expected to go on sale in India from 11 May onwards. Telecom operators Airtel and Reliance Jio, with whom Apple has partnered with for the cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 3, have already begun the pre-orders for the same on their respective sites from today.

The Airtel homepage has a Registration link, whereby you have to enter your Airtel phone number, post which you will get an OTP for validation. After validating the phone number, you will be asked to fill in your personal details and address. These details will add you to the database of interested buyers, and you will get an exclusive invite to book the Apple Watch on 11 May.

The Reliance Jio page gives a lot more details about exactly which kind of Watch Series 3 with Cellular feature you would want to buy. On the Jio page, you can select the basic Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) which starts from Rs 41,120 and goes all the way to the Apple Watch Edition which is priced at Rs 1,22,090. There's also the Nike+ variant which is available at up to Rs 42,000 depending on which variant you select. Jio also asks you to enter your pincode to let you know if the Watch can be delivered there.

Currently, no other telecom operator apart from Airtel and Jio have partnered with Apple for the cellular variant of the Apple Watch, which houses an eSIM inside. With Airtel, only those using the Infinity Plans will be able to use the Cellular variant of the Watch at no extra cost whereas both the prepaid and postpaid Jio subscribers can use the cellular service on the Watch at no extra cost. The eSIM on the Watch will be configured with the same phone number as your current one.

Additionally, Jio revealed that users will also have the option to get a priority home delivery, including an option of Mobile Number Portability, and setup for Reliance Jio valued customers.

Considering that these cellular connections for the Watch Series 3 will essentially just double up and work for both the iPhone and the Apple Watch, there will be no additional charges for the connectivity.

In order to activate cellular connectivity on the Watch Series 3, users must update the device to watchOS 4.2 and the iPhone to iOS 11.3. Once up to date, head to iPhone Settings > General > About and then just follow the prompt to update the carrier.

The Apple Watch Series 3 itself is already available to purchase on Amazon India, priced at Rs 28,889.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost