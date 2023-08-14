Apple Watch is getting a major redesign in the next cycle, may launch in 2024 as Watch X

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, tech insider Mark Gurman spills the beans on Apple’s plans for a major revamp of the Apple Watch, calling it the Apple Watch X. The buzz is that this upgraded version is set to hit the market sometime between 2024 and 2025, coinciding with the watch’s 10th anniversary.

This isn’t just your usual minor tweak – it’s going to be the most significant makeover the Apple Watch has ever seen, after several years of just small changes. (Oh, and don’t forget, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 this autumn is rumoured to be more of a spec bump.)

According to Gurman, Apple’s aiming to make the Watch X even thinner than before. They’re even playing around with the idea of a fresh magnetic system for attaching and swapping bands which might turn out to be quite the nifty innovation

The move from the current band-sliding system to a magnetic attachment setup is all about saving space. By doing this, they could potentially free up more room inside for a bigger battery or other components. People behind the scenes in Apple’s watch development team say that the current system takes up quite a bit of space that could be better utilized for other things.

Now, while Apple has been dishing out new Apple Watch models like clockwork every year since the start, Gurman reveals that internally, they’re mulling over the idea of taking a chill pill on this rapid yearly cycle. This vibe is supported by the fact that they’ve been introducing fewer new features each year recently.

Now, here’s the twist: if Apple goes full-on magnetic, all those bands you’ve got for your current Apple Watch won’t be compatible with this new design. Having said that Gurman’s not 100 per certain if they’re totally committed to this magnetic idea just yet.

What is clear, though, is that Apple’s getting pretty creative, exploring all sorts of wild options to give the Watch a serious overhaul. There are some other exciting tech advancements in the pipeline too, like the upcoming micro-LED display and the potential inclusion of blood pressure sensors.

Fingers crossed that the Apple Watch X will be as game-changing as the leap from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone X. Whether that becomes a reality or not, only time will tell.