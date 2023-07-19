Apple Watch in India gets major life-saving update, heart patients can now monitor AFib history

Apple is expanding its AFib History feature for Apple Watch users in India. This feature, initially introduced last year with watchOS 9 after approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, is now available in India. AFib History has the potential to benefit users diagnosed with Atrial fibrillation (AFib), an irregular heart rhythm condition. By tracking health metrics, this feature can assist doctors in monitoring users’ health during regular check-ups.

To use AFib History, users need an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 9 and an iPhone with iOS 16. It is important to note that AFib History is strictly for users aged 22 and above who have been diagnosed with AFib. If users experience any discomfort, it is recommended to consult a doctor.

AFib is characterized by irregular heart rhythm, where the upper chambers of the heart beat out of sync with the lower chambers. Common symptoms include rapid heartbeat, palpitations, fatigue, or shortness of breath. However, some individuals with AFib may not experience any symptoms. Therefore, having a device that can track AFib and store its history can be valuable for monitoring and managing the condition.

How to set up AFib History

To access the AFib History feature in the Health app on your iPhone, follow these steps:

Ensure that your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS and your Apple Watch has been updated to the latest version of watchOS.

Open the Health app on your iPhone.

Navigate to “Browse”. Tap on “Heart” to access heart-related features.

Look for and select “AFib History” from the available options.

Tap “Set Up” and then proceed by tapping “Get Started.”

Enter your Date of Birth when prompted.

When asked if you have been diagnosed with AFib by a doctor, choose “Yes,” and tap “Continue.”

You may choose to tap “Continue” again to gain further information about AFib History, including its results and associated life factors.

Once you have reviewed the details, tap “Done” to complete the setup process.

How it works

The Health app on the iPhone displays AFib History estimates as a percentage. A lower percentage indicates less frequent AFib episodes, while a higher percentage means more frequent episodes. The AFib History will never show as 0%, instead displaying as “2% or less.” Users can also compare AFib History with Life Factors by tapping “Show Life Factors.”

Users have the option to export their AFib History data to a PDF for sharing. By selecting “Export PDF” from the Options menu within AFib History, users can generate a PDF file that can be shared with others.

It is important to note that AFib History serves as a reference point for doctors and does not provide real-time notifications of AFib episodes. Enabling Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch will disable background heart measurements and may result in no AFib History estimates.

Overall, the expansion of the AFib History feature for Apple Watch users in India provides a valuable tool for individuals diagnosed with AFib and can assist in the monitoring and management of their condition.