Tuesday, November 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple Watch 6 will have better water resistance, improved wireless connectivity: Report

Apple Watch 6 has also been rumoured to include a sleep tracking feature and MicroLED displays.


tech2 News StaffNov 12, 2019 09:21:12 IST

Just months after the release of Apple Watch 5 (review), we have already come across some expected specifications of next year's Apple Watch. Apple Watch 6, that is expected to be released in 2020, will be faster, will have improved wireless connectivity, and better water resistance says Ming-Chi Kuo in his latest research note, which was first reported by MacRumors

Kuo attributes these expected improvements to Apple's switch to liquid crystal polymer or LCP for the flexible circuit boards in the Apple Watch 6. The 2019 Apple Watch model and the older ones use a material known as polyimide or PI.

Apple Watch 6 will have better water resistance, improved wireless connectivity: Report

Apple Watch Series 5

He also said that Dongshan Precision, Avary Holding, and Flexium Interconnect will be the primary LCP suppliers for the watch.

Also, notably, the Apple Watch 5 is rated to resist up to 50m of water, but it's unclear as of now how much will the new material improve this capability.

While that's all the new report by Kuo reveals, previous reports by MacRumors have also suggested that the Apple Watch 6 will include a sleep tracking feature and MicroLED displays.

In separate news, earlier this year, Apple had to announce an extended replacement program for Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 models with an aluminium casing. According to Apple's support page on the issue, "in very rare instances", aluminium models of the above Watches can develop cracks around on the curved edges of the glass, which can extend to all around the screen.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple has reportedly partnered with Valve to release AR headset in 2020

Nov 04, 2019
Apple has reportedly partnered with Valve to release AR headset in 2020
New York regulator will investigate alleged gender bias in Apple Card credit limit

Apple Card

New York regulator will investigate alleged gender bias in Apple Card credit limit

Nov 11, 2019
Apple asks Trump administration to waive tariffs on China-made Apple Watches, iPhone components

Apple

Apple asks Trump administration to waive tariffs on China-made Apple Watches, iPhone components

Nov 02, 2019
Apple may soon starting selling iPhones on a subscription model: Report

Apple

Apple may soon starting selling iPhones on a subscription model: Report

Nov 04, 2019
Apple is working on new ways to sell iPhones, a subscription model is one of them

Apple

Apple is working on new ways to sell iPhones, a subscription model is one of them

Oct 31, 2019
Apple TV Plus is now available in India: Here is all you need to know

Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is now available in India: Here is all you need to know

Nov 01, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019