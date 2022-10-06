Thursday, October 06, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple wants to shift a major chunk of AirPods & Beats production to India, asks suppliers to shift resources

Apple wants to shift a major chunk of AirPods and Beats production to India. As a result, they have asked their suppliers to refocus a good chunk of their resources away from China and to its Indian factories.


FP StaffOct 06, 2022 12:43:29 IST

After shifting a major chunk of the iPhone 14 series to India from China, Apple now wants to shift a considerable portion of the production of its premium earbuds. Apple has decided that it wants its factories in India to start making a major chunk of the AirPods and Beats branded audio devices in India, and has asked its suppliers to refocus on where they ship their components.

Apple wants to shift a major chunk of AirPods & Beats production to India, asks suppliers to shift resources

The move is part of Apple’s gradual diversification from China, as it looks to lower the risk of supply chain disruptions stemming from the country’s strict zero-COVID policy and tensions with the U.S.

Apple has been talking with a number of its suppliers about increasing production in India, including key acoustics devices. The Cupertino-based tech giant wants to get the production of AirPods and Beats devices up and running on full steam in India, by as early as next year.

Currently, a major chunk of AirPods and Beats acoustic devices are made by Foxconn and the Luxshare Precision Industry. While Foxconn is already in a position to start manufacturing Apple’s audio devices as soon as they start receiving components regularly, Luxshare and its affiliates, which already produce AirPods in Vietnam and China, will soon be setting up plants or partnering up with local manufacturers.

By bringing AirPods and Beats production to India Apple will be increasing its production footprint in the country. Apple started making some of the older versions of the iPhone in India, back in 2017 when Wistron, one of Apple’s manufacturing partners set up a plant in India. Apple’s production in India started taking off seriously, after Foxconn set up its factory in Tamil Nadu, where, initially, they only made non-flagship and some older iPhones, for the Indian market.

As of now, it is not clear which AirPods will be manufactured in India. In all likelihood, the Indian facilities with start with the most affordable version of the AirPods, i.e the AirPods 2nd Gen, which have been around for a while. 

The AirPods Gen 3, which come in at a higher price and miss out on basics such as ANC and transparency modes can also be made.The top tier AirPods Pro 2 that get all the goodies from Apple, as well as Apple’s advanced H2 chip, may not be made in Apple’s Indian factories initially, but once they have the production process all sorted out and all the kinks worked out, we may see the AirPods Pro 2 being made in India as well.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

India to produce at least 25 per cent of all new iPhones by 2025: Analysts

Sep 22, 2022
India to produce at least 25 per cent of all new iPhones by 2025: Analysts
Meta sued for skirting Apple’s privacy rules to collect data

NewsTracker

Meta sued for skirting Apple’s privacy rules to collect data

Sep 22, 2022
Want to revoke access to your personal data after using 'Sign in with' Apple, Google, Facebook? Details here

Internet Security

Want to revoke access to your personal data after using 'Sign in with' Apple, Google, Facebook? Details here

Sep 29, 2022
Apple is unlikely to hold a launch event in October, will launch iPads and Macs via press releases

Apple

Apple is unlikely to hold a launch event in October, will launch iPads and Macs via press releases

Sep 27, 2022
iPhone’s haptic feedback drains battery faster; here’s how you can disable feature

Apple

iPhone’s haptic feedback drains battery faster; here’s how you can disable feature

Sep 23, 2022
Apple brings 'Copy and Delete' feature in fresh update; check how it works

Apple

Apple brings 'Copy and Delete' feature in fresh update; check how it works

Sep 27, 2022

science

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

FP Explainers

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

Oct 04, 2022
Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022