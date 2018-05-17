After resuming a seven-year-old patent infringement dispute in court, Apple expects Samsung to cough up $1 billion in damages for its patent infringements.

Apple claims that the Korean giant infringed on as many as three of its patents and that the asking amount is what Apple thinks is equivalent to the profit made by Samsung off its patent designs.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the basic question for the jury now is should Samsung pay damages on the whole device or just the components that were infringed on? Samsung feels the amount it is being asked to pay as damages should be capped and is trying to convince the jury that the damages should be restricted to the individual components only.

As per Apple's lawyer Bill Lee, Samsung made a total $3.3 billion in revenue and $1 billion in profit from smartphones that infringed Apple’s three design patents. This is without taking into consideration, the profits Samsung made from infringing two of Apple’s utility patents, said Lee speaking to Bloomberg.

According to a previous report, the legal dispute between the two tech giants dates back to 2011 when Apple sued Samsung for patent infringement. This led the South Korean tech giant to countersue the Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple in the same year.

Samsung lost the case in 2012 and was ordered to pay Apple more than $1 billion for infringing on three of Apple's design patents — the quick links to phone numbers, the slide-to-unlock feature and the auto-correct function.

But Samsung was not going to take this lying down. Samsung's lawyers appealed the case, bringing down the compensation of $1 billion to $400 million in 2015, arguing that component design could be just a small part of a smartphone whose technologies involve more than 2,00,000 patents.

The US Supreme Court agreed with Samsung and ordered the two tech giants to negotiate a date for a retrial to settle the award money for Apple in 2016.