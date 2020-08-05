tech2 News Staff

Apple has announced a series of updates to its 27-inch iMac including a new chipset, more RAM and storage, and a new webcam. In addition to this, the 21.5-inch iMac and iMac Pro have also received a specs bump this year.

27-inch iMac

The most important upgrade that the 27-inch iMac has received is its processor. It is now powered by the 10th generation Intel CPUs. It has a 10-core processor option for the first time, with Turbo Boost speeds reaching 5.0GHz for up to 65 percent faster CPU performance.

In terms of storage, the RAM has been increased from 64 GB to 128 GB. According to Apple, "iMac delivers up to 55 percent faster graphics performance from its Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics, featuring AMD’s latest RDNA architecture with faster, more power-efficient compute units. And for customers using pro apps that can take advantage of large amounts of video memory for even greater performance, iMac features a graphics option with 16 GB of memory for the first time — providing double the video memory capacity of the previous-generation 27-inch iMac."

As for graphics, the lower and middle variants of 27-inch iMac now come with AMD Radeon Pro 5300 with 4 GB GDDR6 VRAM whereas the high-end model comes with the Radeon Pro 5500 XT with 8 GB GDDR6.

The iMac has also got upgraded microphones and FaceTime webcam that supports 1080p resolution. Apple says that the Image Signal Processor in the T2 Security Chip brings better tone mapping, exposure control, and face detection. The T2 Security Chip also works with speakers to enable variable EQ for better balance, higher fidelity, and deeper bass.

iMac Pro

Apple has now announced that iMac Pro now comes with a 10-core Intel Xeon processor. It features Xeon processors up to 18 cores, graphics performance up to 22 teraflops, up to 256 GB quad-channel ECC memory, and a brilliant 27-inch Retina 5K display.

21-inch iMac

The 21-inch iMac will now come with flash-based SSD storage. Users can opt to buy 1 TB Fusion Drive model instead of the 256 GB one.