Wednesday, August 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple updates 27-inch iMac, 21-inch iMac and iMac Pro: Here is all you need to know

The 27-inch iMac has also got upgraded microphones and FaceTime webcam that supports 1080p resolution.


tech2 News StaffAug 05, 2020 14:06:59 IST

Apple has announced a series of updates to its 27-inch iMac including a new chipset, more RAM and storage, and a new webcam. In addition to this, the 21.5-inch iMac and iMac Pro have also received a specs bump this year.

27-inch iMac

The most important upgrade that the 27-inch iMac has received is its processor. It is now powered by the 10th generation Intel CPUs.  It has a 10-core processor option for the first time, with Turbo Boost speeds reaching 5.0GHz for up to 65 percent faster CPU performance.

Apple updates 27-inch iMac, 21-inch iMac and iMac Pro: Here is all you need to know

Apple 27-inch iMac

In terms of storage, the RAM has been increased from 64 GB to 128 GB. According to Apple, "iMac delivers up to 55 percent faster graphics performance from its Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics, featuring AMD’s latest RDNA architecture with faster, more power-efficient compute units. And for customers using pro apps that can take advantage of large amounts of video memory for even greater performance, iMac features a graphics option with 16 GB of memory for the first time — providing double the video memory capacity of the previous-generation 27-inch iMac."

As for graphics, the lower and middle variants of 27-inch iMac now come with AMD Radeon Pro 5300 with 4 GB GDDR6 VRAM whereas the high-end model comes with the Radeon Pro 5500 XT with 8 GB GDDR6.

The iMac has also got upgraded microphones and FaceTime webcam that supports 1080p resolution. Apple says that the Image Signal Processor in the T2 Security Chip brings better tone mapping, exposure control, and face detection. The T2 Security Chip also works with speakers to enable variable EQ for better balance, higher fidelity, and deeper bass.

iMac Pro

Apple has now announced that iMac Pro now comes with a 10-core Intel Xeon processor. It features Xeon processors up to 18 cores, graphics performance up to 22 teraflops, up to 256 GB quad-channel ECC memory, and a brilliant 27-inch Retina 5K display.

21-inch iMac

The 21-inch iMac will now come with flash-based SSD storage. Users can opt to buy 1 TB Fusion Drive model instead of the 256 GB one.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is now being manufactured in Chennai, reveals Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

Jul 24, 2020
Apple iPhone 11 is now being manufactured in Chennai, reveals Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal
Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon chiefs to testify before US Congress today to defend their businesses

Big Tech

Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon chiefs to testify before US Congress today to defend their businesses

Jul 29, 2020
Apple's over-ear headphones may come with gesture controls and rotation detection

Apple

Apple's over-ear headphones may come with gesture controls and rotation detection

Jul 23, 2020
Apple, Google, Amazon, other Big Tech companies have a climate problem; now being forced to clean up

Climate Change

Apple, Google, Amazon, other Big Tech companies have a climate problem; now being forced to clean up

Jul 23, 2020
Oprah Winfrey to explore race issues in upcoming Apple TV+ series; talk show debuts on 30 July

NowStreaming

Oprah Winfrey to explore race issues in upcoming Apple TV+ series; talk show debuts on 30 July

Jul 28, 2020
Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google CEOs testify before US Congress, Bezos promises action if investigation reveals data misuse

Big Tech

Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google CEOs testify before US Congress, Bezos promises action if investigation reveals data misuse

Jul 30, 2020

science

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020