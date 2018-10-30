Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 October, 2018 23:19 IST

Apple unveils new Mac Mini with 8th gen Intel chipsets, 64 GB RAM and up to 2 TB storage

Apple Mini Mac looks identical to the older model but now comes in a matte Space Gray finished model.

Apple's new launch event has rolled out a lot of interesting devices like the new MacBook Air, iPad Pro and the Mac Mini, yes! You heard that right. Yes, the good old Mac Mini has not just been updated but comes with new hardware inside out.

The new Mini looks identical to the older model but now comes in a matte Space Gray finish.

At the launch event, Apple continuously reiterating how its new products were made from 100 percent recycled aluminium and the new Mac Mini is no different.

Mac Mini. Image: Apple

Mac Mini. Image: Apple

This is the first time Mac mini was updated since the end of 2014, and the recent updates are major!

Apple has added a quad-core 8th Gen Intel processor instead of the 4th Gen Intel Core i5 dual-core processor that was shipped in the device four years ago.

The device comes with an option of six-core Intel Core i7 versions as well. The base model will include a quad-core Intel Core i3 processor.

The Mac Mini includes a support for up to 64 GB of RAM and every model comes with a flash storage with up to 128 GB of space.

The device will be offered in 32 GB and 64 GB RAM options.

Mac Mini can be ordered in the US today for $799.

Mac Mini can be ordered in the US today for $799.

There is an inclusion of the new T2 security chip and a 10 GB Ethernet option on the new Mac Mini as well. It comes with a range of ports to keep the Mac updated with what's happening in 2018.

The device sports four USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI, Ethernet, and two USB-A ports on the rear and also the famous headphone jack.

Now we can see a direct jump in the price as the new Mac Mini can be ordered in the US today for $799 which goes on sale on 7 November.

