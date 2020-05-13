FP Trending

Apple has launched an update to Logic Pro X, introducing a professional version of ‘Live Loops’, a completely redesigned sampling workflow, and new beat-making tools. The update, named Logic Pro X 10.5, is the biggest since the launch of Logic Pro X.

The new features will prove to be beneficial for musicians especially for those producing electronic music.

“The Mac and Logic Pro X are essential tools used by the world’s top musicians and producers to create the music that we all love,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Apps Product Marketing.

Grammy Award-winning producer Finneas O’Connell said with the advent of ‘Quick Sampler’ and ‘Drum Machine Designer’, he is saving much time that was spent in the studio building sounds and kits. The producer added that he gets more time for “writing new verses and editing 70-take vocals.”

Some of the features included in Logic Pro X 10.5 are Live Loops, Sampler and Quick Sampler, Beat Creation, and Logic Remote.

“Producers can use Sampler to create and edit sophisticated multi-sampled instruments, using elegant drag-and-drop workflows that automate complex production tasks,” said Apple.

The device has been optimised to take advantage of the latest Mac hardware and the power of macOS.

Logic Pro X 10.5 is available on the Mac App Store at a price of Rs 15,500 for new customers. It is available as a free update for all existing users. Logic Remote 1.4 is also available today as a free download on the App Store.