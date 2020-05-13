Wednesday, May 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple unveils Logic Pro X 10.5 with Live Loops, Sampler and more: All you need to know

Logic Pro X 10.5 is available on the Mac App Store at a price of Rs 15,500 for new customers. It is available as a free update for all existing users.


FP TrendingMay 13, 2020 16:47:10 IST

Apple has launched an update to Logic Pro X, introducing a professional version of ‘Live Loops’, a completely redesigned sampling workflow, and new beat-making tools. The update, named Logic Pro X 10.5, is the biggest since the launch of Logic Pro X.

The new features will prove to be beneficial for musicians especially for those producing electronic music.

“The Mac and Logic Pro X are essential tools used by the world’s top musicians and producers to create the music that we all love,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Apps Product Marketing.

Apple unveils Logic Pro X 10.5 with Live Loops, Sampler and more: All you need to know

Logic Pro's new editor called Step Sequencer. Image: Apple

Grammy Award-winning producer Finneas O’Connell said with the advent of ‘Quick Sampler’ and ‘Drum Machine Designer’, he is saving much time that was spent in the studio building sounds and kits. The producer added that he gets more time for “writing new verses and editing 70-take vocals.”

Some of the features included in Logic Pro X 10.5 are Live Loops, Sampler and Quick Sampler, Beat Creation, and Logic Remote.

Sampler is a multisampler that enables creating music faster. Image: Apple

Sampler is a multi-sampler that enables creating music faster. Image: Apple

Quick Sampler makes it easy for artists to instantly turn any sound into a musical instrument. Image: Apple

Quick Sampler makes it easy for artists to instantly turn any sound into a musical instrument. Image: Apple

“Producers can use Sampler to create and edit sophisticated multi-sampled instruments, using elegant drag-and-drop workflows that automate complex production tasks,” said Apple.

The device has been optimised to take advantage of the latest Mac hardware and the power of macOS.

Logic Pro X 10.5 is available on the Mac App Store at a price of Rs 15,500 for new customers. It is available as a free update for all existing users. Logic Remote 1.4 is also available today as a free download on the App Store.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020