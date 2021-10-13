Wednesday, October 13, 2021Back to
Apple ‘Unleashed’ event confirmed for 18 October: MacBook Pro, AirPods3, M1X SoC set to debut

The Apple Unleashed event will start at 10:00 AM PDT (10:30 PM in India), and fans can watch the event via its website and official YouTube channel.


News18 NetworkOct 13, 2021 10:12:09 IST

Apple has officially announced its next event, ‘Unleashed,’ will take place on 18 October. Although the Cupertino-based tech giant has not revealed the new products, the rumour mill suggests the launch of new MacBook laptops powered by the unannounced Apple M1X SoC. Earlier, notable Apple analyst and journalist Mark Gurman tipped that the company would launch new MacBook Pro models - likely with larger screens. Last year, the company introduced its first M1-powered MacBook and MacBook Pro with 13-inch screens and a refreshed Mac Mini. The launch of the new AirPods 3 may also be on the table. Apple’s upcoming Unleashed event will take place a day before the official launch of the Google Pixel 6 series.

The Apple Unleashed event will start at 10:00 AM PDT (10:30 PM in India), and fans can watch the event via its website and official YouTube channel. Just last month, the company introduced the latest iPhone 13 series, iPad (9th-gen), and 5G-enabled iPad mini.

Apple's Unleashed event will start at 10:30 pm on 18 October in India. Image: Apple

The unannounced Apple M1X chip will reportedly come with more professional-focused and graphics-intense capabilities. The chip is also said to come with better neural processing capabilities and up to 64 GB of RAM. Old reports state that the M1X has been developed in two variations – with 10 CPU cores (eight high-performance and two high-efficiency) and either 16 or 32 graphics cores. The latest line-up of M1X-powered Apple MacBook Pro laptops may include two variants – with 14-inch and 16-inch screens. The laptops may further feature a mini-LED display, faster charging, and the return of an HDMI port on a MacBook. There might be an SD card reader slot and support for MagSafe wireless charging as well.

On the other hand, the AirPods 3 may feature an AirPods Pro-like design with a shorter stem. The third-generation AirPods are also said to come with silicone ear tips, as against the one-size-fits-all hard case bud that the AirPods 1 and AirPods 2 carry. However, they still might lack active noise cancellation that current features in the Pro TWS earbuds. Apple last introduced Apple AirPods 2 back in 2019.

