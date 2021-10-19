tech2 News Staff

The big reveal at the Apple Unleashed 2021 event was that of the new-generation MacBook Pro. Apple’s high-performance laptop has received a thorough redesign and hardware upgrade, and will be available in 14- and 16-inch screen sizes. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is priced from Rs 1,94,900, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro is priced from Rs 2,39,900; both laptops will be available at Apple stores starting 26 October.

This is the first major redesign for Apple’s pro line-up of laptops since 2016, and brings vital changes. The 14-inch screen is a first for an Apple laptop since the iBook G4 of 2005, and the new MacBook Pro features more ports – including an HDMI port, a MagSafe 3 port and an SD card reader – alongside the standard Thunderbolt ones for enhanced connectivity. Physical keys replace the infamous Touch Bar, and both laptops are significantly slimmer and lighter, too – the 14-inch model weighs in at 1.58 kg (15.5 mm thick), while the 16-inch model weighs 2.13 kg (16.8 mm thick).

The highlight of the new MacBook Pro is the choice of chips buyers will have – both versions of the laptop will be available with Apple’s new, made-for-Mac M1 Pro or M1 Max chips, with the latter billed the “most powerful” chip Apple has made till date. Both chips get 10 CPU cores, but while the Pro has a 14- or 16-core GPU, the Max has 24- and 32-core GPU variants. The new MacBook Pro comes with 16 GB of RAM standard, and you can upgrade to 32 GB with the M1 Pro or 64 GB with the M1 Max. The laptops will ship with Monterey, the latest iteration of macOS that brings greater functionality for FaceTime, Safari and other apps.

Both versions of the new MacBook Pro come with Mini LED displays featuring Apple’s 120Hz ‘ProMotion’ tech, which will add auto-adjustment for the refresh rate. The ‘Liquid Retina Pro XDR’ display brings slimmer bezels but results in a notch (a la iPhone), which incorporates a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam (that promises enhanced low-light performance), but skips Apple’s FaceID system. The bigger MacBook Pro has a 16.2-inch display with a 3456 x 2234 resolution, while the smaller version has a 14.2-inch display and a 3024 x 1964 resolution. Brightness is up, too, with the screens said to offer 1,000 nits of sustained brightness and 1,600 nits of peak brightness.