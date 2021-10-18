22:12 (IST)
Apple Unleashed: What to expect
Rumours suggest Apple's Unleashed event will witness the launch of new MacBooks powered by the new Apple M1X SoC, and the debut of the AirPods 3 could be on the cards, too.
tech2 News StaffOct 18, 2021 21:39:30 IST
Although there is no official confirmation, the launch of new MacBook laptops powered by the unannounced M1X SoC is expected at Apple’s Unleashed event.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
highlights
22:12 (IST)
Apple Unleashed: What to expect Rumours suggest Apple's Unleashed event will witness the launch of new MacBooks powered by the new Apple M1X SoC, and the debut of the AirPods 3 could be on the cards, too.
21:57 (IST)
Apple's September launches The Unleashed event is the second major Apple event in about a month's time, with the "California Streaming" show in September witnessing the launch of the iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, new iPad and more.
21:36 (IST)
Apple Unleashed 2021: The countdown Good evening, folks, and welcome to Tech2's live coverage of the Apple Unleashed 2021 event. Some pretty big reveals are expected tonight, so sit back as we bring you all the updates live from the event.
22:12 (IST)
Apple Unleashed: What to expect
Rumours suggest Apple's Unleashed event will witness the launch of new MacBooks powered by the new Apple M1X SoC, and the debut of the AirPods 3 could be on the cards, too.
21:57 (IST)
Apple's September launches
The Unleashed event is the second major Apple event in about a month's time, with the "California Streaming" show in September witnessing the launch of the iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, new iPad and more.
21:36 (IST)
Apple Unleashed 2021: The countdown
Good evening, folks, and welcome to Tech2's live coverage of the Apple Unleashed 2021 event. Some pretty big reveals are expected tonight, so sit back as we bring you all the updates live from the event.
The Apple Unleashed event will begin at 10:00 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST), and fans can watch the event via the company’s website and official YouTube channel. Just last month, the company introduced the latest iPhone 13 series, iPad (9th-gen), and 5G-enabled iPad mini. Although the Cupertino-based tech giant has not revealed the new products, the rumour mill suggests the launch of new MacBook laptops powered by the unannounced Apple M1X SoC. Last year, the company introduced its first M1-powered MacBook and MacBook Pro with 13-inch screens and a refreshed Mac Mini. The launch of the new AirPods 3 may also be on the table.
The unannounced Apple M1X chip will reportedly come with more professional-focused and graphics-intense capabilities. The chip is also said to come with better neural processing capabilities and up to 64 GB of RAM. Old reports state that the M1X has been developed in two variations – with 10 CPU cores (eight high-performance and two high-efficiency) and either 16 or 32 graphics cores. The latest line-up of M1X-powered Apple MacBook Pro laptops may include two variants – with 14-inch and 16-inch screens. The laptops may further feature a mini-LED display, faster charging, and the return of an HDMI port on a MacBook. There might be an SD card reader slot and support for MagSafe wireless charging as well.
On the other hand, the AirPods 3 may feature an AirPods Pro-like design with a shorter stem. The third-generation AirPods are also said to come with silicone ear tips, as against the one-size-fits-all hard case bud that the AirPods 1 and AirPods 2 carry. However, they still might lack active noise cancellation that current features in the Pro TWS earbuds. Apple last introduced Apple AirPods 2 back in 2019.
also see
Apple
Apple ‘Unleashed’ event confirmed for 18 October: MacBook Pro, AirPods3, M1X SoC set to debutOct 13, 2021
science
sharks
Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate historyJul 13, 2021
heat wave
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat strokeJul 13, 2021
Dinosaurs
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new studyApr 16, 2021
Coronavirus Hug
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the YearApr 16, 2021