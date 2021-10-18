Tuesday, October 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple Unleashed 2021: AirPods 3 unveiled with shorter stems and spatial audio technology, priced at Rs 18,500

The third-generation AirPods are available to order in 26 markets starting today; stores will have the sweat- and water-resistant AirPods 3 for sale starting 26 October.


tech2 News StaffOct 18, 2021 23:57:05 IST

One of the biggest unveils at the Apple Unleashed 2021 event was that of the AirPods 3 – the third generation of Apple’s wireless earbuds. Priced at Rs 18,500 in India, the AirPods 3 are available to order starting today, and will be available for purchase at Apple stores from 26 October. Combining design cues from the second-gen AirPods and AirPods Pro, the third-generation AirPods retain the plastic-bodied, one-size-fits-all form, but the AirPods 3 have shorter stems for a more subtle appearance.

The AirPods 3 are also sweat- and water-resistant, and feature a redesigned custom driver, adaptive EQ and spatial audio featuring Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, movies, and TV shows, along with dynamic head tracking, across Apple devices. They’re also equipped with a force sensor like seen on the AirPods Pro.

The AirPods 3 will offer six hours of playback time, four hours of call time and with the case, that figure rises to 30 hours. Image: Apple

The AirPods 3 will offer six hours of playback time, four hours of call time and with the case, that figure rises to 30 hours. Image: Apple

Apple says the AirPods 3 will offer six hours of playback time, four hours of call time and with the case, that figure rises to 30 hours. The AirPods 3 are also compatible with the MagSafe wireless charging system, and Apple says a five-minute charge will be enough to give the AirPods 3 around an hour of battery life.

To further improve audio performance, the AirPods 3 are covered by an acoustic mesh to reduce wind noise, and also feature AAC-ELD, which Apple says is “a superior speech codec that offers full HD voice quality, providing clear, natural communication for FaceTime calls.”

The AirPods 3 will also come with ‘one-touch’ setup, that automatically pairs AirPods with other Apple devices, and Audio Sharing will enable sharing of audio between two sets of AirPods, AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, while using an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Apple TV.

Even after the launch of the AirPods 3, the second-generation AirPods will continue to be on sale at a lower price of Rs 12,900, while the AirPods Pro – still priced at Rs 24,900 – will now be sold with the MagSafe charging case.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple ‘Unleashed’ event confirmed for 18 October: MacBook Pro, AirPods3, M1X SoC set to debut

Oct 13, 2021
Apple ‘Unleashed’ event confirmed for 18 October: MacBook Pro, AirPods3, M1X SoC set to debut
Apple Unleashed 2021 event highlights: AirPods 3 revealed, new MacBook Pro debuts

Apple

Apple Unleashed 2021 event highlights: AirPods 3 revealed, new MacBook Pro debuts

Oct 18, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021