Apple TV with A12 chip could be announced at the 10 September event

Appel may also announce some final details about its Apple TV Plus service and Apple Arcade next week.


Nandini YadavSep 05, 2019 12:10:27 IST

Apple is reportedly working on a new Apple TV and it may be launched as soon as 10 September.

Apple TV 4K

However, these two pieces of information, come from two different sources, but fall well in line with each other. The first one is a tweet by Longhorn, who revealed that Apple is working on the Apple TV refresh, which will apparently feature the new A12 chipset. Further, he added that the purported Apple TV has the 11,1 model identifier and is codenamed J305AP.

The second part of this new comes from MacRumors, which confirmed that the model identifier and codename recently appeared in an internal build of iOS 13, suggesting an imminent release. And the next best date for that is naturally the iPhone event next week.

Notably, though, it is unclear from these leaks if the chip used in the purported new Apple TV will be the A12 Bionic used by the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, or the A12X Bionic used by the latest iPad Pros. The current Apple TV 4K model uses A10X Fusion chip, which was released two years ago.

Besides the iPhones and the now the Apple TV, at the annual iPhone event, Apple is also expected to announce some final details about its Apple TV Plus service and Apple Arcade.

