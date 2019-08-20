tech2 News Staff

The Apple TV+ service featuring original TV shows and movies commissioned by Apple is expected to launch in November this year.

There was some speculation around the price and we were expecting it to be priced at about $9.99, making it competitive with Netflix and Amazon Prime. Now, Bloomberg has published a report that states that the service will be priced at $9.99 and that it will be launching in November after Apple’s September event for new iPhones.

The Apple TV+ lineup isn’t particularly strong at launch with Bloomberg reporting that there are only five original shows coming in November. This will hardly be enough to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime, both of which offer rich and varied content, including a tonne of addictive exclusives. As noted by The Verge, Apple is also going up against the likes of Disney+, which is launching at $6.99 a month.

When it launches, Apple TV+ will be Apple’s third major subscription service following News+ and the upcoming Apple Arcade game service.

The Financial Times reports that Apple is investing $6 bn on new shows to try and stay competitive in the space.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.