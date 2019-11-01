Friday, November 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple TV Plus to be available in India starting today: Here is all you need to know

Apple TV Plus comes with a subscription cost of Rs 99 per month a week-long free trial.


tech2 News StaffNov 01, 2019 11:05:37 IST

The much-awaited Apple's video streaming service — Apple TV Plus — will be available in India today. It was announced back in June this year at WWDC, but the company opened up about it at the annual Apple event held in Cupertino back in September. The Apple TV Plus service is expected to roll out in a few hours as the website says, "Coming 1 November" but is not yet available. A big player like Apple dabbling in this market, it seems like it might rattle other competitors like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more for sure.

Apple TV+ will also feature nine originals, including Jason Momoa-Charlize Theron starrer See and the Jennifer Aniston-led The Morning Show, not to mention For All Mankind, Dickinson, Helpsters, Snoopy in Space, Ghostwriter, The Elephant Queen, and a new project from Oprah Winfrey.

Apple TV Plus to be available in India starting today: Here is all you need to know

Apple TV Plus

(Also read: Apple TV Plus Vs Netflix Vs Hotstar Vs Amazon Prime Video: Which one's the best value?)

Apple TV Plus pricing, plans

The Apple TV Plus will be available at a monthly subscription cost of Rs 99. You can get a week free trial today and then decide if they want to continue with the service. Subscription will be automatically renewed until prompted otherwise. As announced by the company, six users can use a particular account under the ‘Family Sharing' with no extra charge.

Apple has also said that all the buyers getting a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV, you will be eligible for one year of free Apple TV+ subscription.

Apple TV Plus compatible devices

This service will be available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV (3rd generation), iPod touch and Mac. To get the Apple TV+ service, subscribers need to have iOS 12.3 or later, tvOS 12.3 or later and macOS Catalina on their devices. Apple TV+ will also be available on the Apple TV app on select 2018, 2019 and newer Samsung smart TVs, and on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Apple

Apple aims at $85.5 billion sales in holiday quarter, bets on Watch, AirPods, streaming

Oct 31, 2019
Apple aims at $85.5 billion sales in holiday quarter, bets on Watch, AirPods, streaming
Apple TV app released on the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K

Apple TV app

Apple TV app released on the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K

Oct 24, 2019
The Morning Show review: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon navigate the newsroom in a post #MeToo world

NowStreaming

The Morning Show review: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon navigate the newsroom in a post #MeToo world

Nov 01, 2019
See creator Steven Knight, director Francis Lawrence on why their Apple TV Plus series is more than just a dystopian fable

QnA

See creator Steven Knight, director Francis Lawrence on why their Apple TV Plus series is more than just a dystopian fable

Oct 31, 2019
Donald Trump calls out Apple's Tim Cook for removing the home button on iPhones

Apple

Donald Trump calls out Apple's Tim Cook for removing the home button on iPhones

Oct 26, 2019
Apple is working on new ways to sell iPhones, a subscription model is one of them

Apple

Apple is working on new ways to sell iPhones, a subscription model is one of them

Oct 31, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019