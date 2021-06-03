tech2 News Staff

Apple has confirmed that the Apple TV app is now available on Android TV devices. In addition to Apple devices, the app is also available on streaming devices and even gaming consoles. Apple confirmed the news about the Android TV compatibility via Twitter.

Introducing a new member to our streaming roster. The Apple TV app is now available on #AndroidTV devices. — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 1, 2021

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google has also confirmed that the Apple TV app is now available for Android TV OS devices. The app is now available on Google Play Store for download and installation.

According to the report, all Android TV devices that are running on 8.0 Oreo or higher and are not operator-tier devices have access to Apple TV. The Apple TV app was rolled out for Nvidia Shield Streaming devices recently. Notably, Since the Apple TV app gives access to the Apple TV+ streaming service, you can now buy the subscription and watch the content.

Prior to this, the app was compatible with some Android TVs including those of Sony, Samsung, Vizio and LG smart TVs.