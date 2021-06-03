Thursday, June 03, 2021Back to
Apple TV app is now available on Google Play Store for Android TV devices

The Apple TV app has also been rolled out for Nvidia Shield streaming devices.


tech2 News StaffJun 03, 2021 10:46:46 IST

Apple has confirmed that the Apple TV app is now available on Android TV devices. In addition to Apple devices, the app is also available on streaming devices and even gaming consoles. Apple confirmed the news about the Android TV compatibility via Twitter.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google has also confirmed that the Apple TV app is now available for Android TV OS devices. The app is now available on Google Play Store for download and installation.

The Apple TV app

According to the report, all Android TV devices that are running on 8.0 Oreo or higher and are not operator-tier devices have access to Apple TV. The Apple TV app was rolled out for Nvidia Shield Streaming devices recently. Notably, Since the Apple TV app gives access to the Apple TV+ streaming service, you can now buy the subscription and watch the content.

Prior to this, the app was compatible with some Android TVs including those of Sony, Samsung, Vizio and LG smart TVs.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


BuzzPatrol

The Me You Can’t See on Apple TV+ is an empathetic, sombre examination of mental health and fractured lives

May 25, 2021
Elisabeth Moss to direct two episodes of Apple TV+ thriller series Shining Girls

Buzz Patrol

May 25, 2021
The Family Man Season 2, Lisey's Story, Ray: What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix in June

Buzz Patrol

Jun 01, 2021
Akai 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV Review: A good budget Android TV alternative

Akai Fire TV Edition Smart TV Review

May 21, 2021
Apple Podcast subscription release delayed to June due to last minute hiccups: Report

Apple Podcast subscriptions

May 31, 2021
Apple vs Epic trial: Apple CEO Tim Cook to testify this week as the trial nears end

Apple vs Epic

May 20, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Apr 15, 2021