Thursday, October 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 18 October, 2018 08:01 IST

Apple tool lets users download, change or delete data that it has collected on them

Apple will now let users in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand see and download all information that Apple has collected on them

Apple Inc on Wednesday rolled out an online tool to users in the United States and several other countries to download, change or delete all the data that the iPhone maker has collected on them.

Apple updated its privacy website with the tool, which was unveiled earlier this year for users in the European Union in response to the region’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. Apple will now let users in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand see and download all information that Apple has collected on them. It also gives users a simpler way to make changes to the data, suspend their Apple account or even permanently delete it.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

Apple previously offered those functions in different places but brought them together for Europe’s data privacy law. It plans to roll out the same tool for all users around the world by the end of the year.

Apple devices such as the iPhone or Apple Watch collect detailed data about users, such as whom they email, call or text message and even biometric data such as heart rates and fingerprints. But Apple’s practice has been to keep much of that data on the devices themselves and encrypt it with the user’s pass code, meaning that Apple does not possess the data and cannot unscramble it if asked to do so by law enforcement officials.

Apple has sought to turn its privacy stance into a business advantage against its technology industry rivals, with chief executive Tim Cook saying that Apple “wouldn’t be in this situation” earlier this year when Facebook Inc came under scrutiny for the misuse of its data by Cambridge Analytica. Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg in turn called Cook’s comments “extremely glib.”

Despite its focus on keeping data on devices, Apple does collect and store some data about its users. With the updates to its privacy website Wednesday it is seeking to better explain those instances.

For example, Apple collects data on users’ reading habits to improve suggestions in its Apple News app, but it says that data is linked to an anonymous identifier, rather than a personal profile, and that it is not connected to its other services and can be reset at any time.

Apple also expanded its guide for users on how to adjust their privacy settings. For example, Apple’s default settings allow some advertising tracking in is App Store and Apple News, but it explains how users can limit that tracking.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

also see

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook's majors shareholders propose removal of Mark Zuckerberg as chairman

Oct 18, 2018

Microchip attack

Cyber attack using microchips is the latest tactic for state-sponsored Chinese hackers

Oct 05, 2018

Kevin Systrom

Instagram’s Kevin Systrom: No one ever leaves a job because everything’s awesome

Oct 16, 2018

Facebook Portal

Facebook unveils Portal: Spy tool or next-gen communications platform?

Oct 08, 2018

Facebook

Facebook to launch group chats that allow up to 250 members for Facebook Groups

Oct 13, 2018

Messenger for Kids

Facebook accused by US groups of allegedly violating privacy law for children

Oct 04, 2018

science

Three Indian organisations win grants from Disney's Wildlife Conservation Fund

Oct 17, 2018

Biosensors

State-of-the-art smell and stress sensors were all the rage at Tokyo Tech fair

Oct 17, 2018

AI in Healthcare

Google's AI LYNA assists doctors detect cancer spread to nodes twice as accurately

Oct 17, 2018

Aborted ISS Launch

NASA astronaut shares ordeal, experience of emergency landing after aborted launch

Oct 17, 2018