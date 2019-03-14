Thursday, March 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple to stop iPhone 6, 6 Plus sales in India, entry prices could be increased by Rs 5,000: Report

Apple said to end iPhone 6, 6 Plus sale, move out of stores that sell less than 35 units a month.

tech2 News Staff Mar 14, 2019 12:39:38 IST

Apple’s former iPhone models, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus might soon stop selling in India.

Apple to stop iPhone 6, 6 Plus sales in India, entry prices could be increased by Rs 5,000: Report

According to a report from Economic Times, Apple is said to end sale of iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in the country and move out of stores and outlets that fail to record monthly sales of more than 35 units.

The report citing senior industry officials said that Apple wants to reinforce the brand’s ‘premiumness’ in the Indian market. Apple is said to increase the entry price of iPhones by more than Rs 5,000.

“It wants to reinforce the brand’s ‘premiumness’ in the Indian market and increase average selling prices. Apple has no plans to immediately drop prices of iPhone 6s, which is locally manufactured,” the report quoting the executive said.

As per the report, Apple distributors have already informed ‘neighbourhood stores’ that the company wants to exit outlets that are less than 350-400 square feet and those that sell less than 35 phones per month. Given that ‘sales promoters’ and ‘fixtures’ won’t be cost effective in these outlets, Apple instead is planning to expand the number of exclusive stores (Authorised Resellers) that are more than  500 square feet, the report cited.

The company is ending its distribution partnership with RP Tech for iPhones next month. Apple is said to have already terminated partnerships with Brightstar and HCL Infosystems leaving Ingram Micro and Redington the only distributors for the brand in India.

“Apple wants fewer trade partners in India, and to deepen the relationship with them. This is to improve the selling experience and ensure compliance of the store as per its terms. The larger Apple Premium Reseller stores, too, are a big focus area,” an executive told the publication.

While Apple is supposedly planning to increase the entry price of its iPhones in the Indian market it remains to be seen how it will affect the company’s revenue given that iPhone sales in India are said to be on a ‘downward trajectory.’ One of the primary reasons for the company’s struggle in India is that its iPhones cost twice as much as many alternatives in the Indian market.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Donald Trump

Donald Trump 'forgets' Apple CEO's name, calls him Tim Apple; Twitter reacts

Mar 07, 2019
Donald Trump 'forgets' Apple CEO's name, calls him Tim Apple; Twitter reacts
Tim Cook changes his Twitter name to Tim Apple in response to Donald Trump's faux pas

Tim Cook

Tim Cook changes his Twitter name to Tim Apple in response to Donald Trump's faux pas

Mar 08, 2019
Apple confirms 'It's show time' event on 25 March, to likely launch a TV subscription service

Apple

Apple confirms 'It's show time' event on 25 March, to likely launch a TV subscription service

Mar 12, 2019
Apple AirPods 2 might be announced on 25 March, rumoured to sell from 29 March

Apple

Apple AirPods 2 might be announced on 25 March, rumoured to sell from 29 March

Mar 01, 2019
Qualcomm takes Apple to court over patent issue ahead of major anti-trust lawsuit

Qualcomm

Qualcomm takes Apple to court over patent issue ahead of major anti-trust lawsuit

Mar 04, 2019
Apple CEO Tim Cook changes his name on Twitter after Donald Trump goof up

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook changes his name on Twitter after Donald Trump goof up

Mar 10, 2019

science
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Climate Peace

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019
UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Environment

UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Mar 14, 2019
World Kidney Day: Are you taking good care of your kidneys? Here's how you can

Kidney Disease

World Kidney Day: Are you taking good care of your kidneys? Here's how you can

Mar 14, 2019
First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Women in Space

First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Mar 13, 2019