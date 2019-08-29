Thursday, August 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple to start 'verifying' third-party repair stores, could make iPhone repairs easier

Apple COO Jeff Williams said that this move will inspire confidence in the consumer.


tech2 News StaffAug 29, 2019 20:42:12 IST

Apple has reportedly started the process of verifying several third-party repair stores to widen the number of places where you can have your iPhone repaired.

Apple to start verifying third-party repair stores, could make iPhone repairs easier

Representational image. Flickr Creative Commons

The company has announced, as per BusinessWire, that it will be providing third-parties the same "genuine parts, tools, training, repair manuals and diagnostics" as Apple authorised service providers. Apple COO Jeff Williams said that this move will inspire confidence in the consumer that they are getting genuine Apple parts even when they are visiting third-party repair outlets.

As of right now, this repair program has only been made available for 'out of warranty iPhones' so your other Apple products may still need tending to by Apple itself. For businesses to join, they need to have an 'Apple Certified' technician present for which the certification is free as well.

A pilot program has already been in progress for some time with a handful of indie stores across the world receiving genuine Apple parts.

In more recent news about Apple, thanks to the central government further liberalising Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) rules, Apple is poised to start its first online sales in India. This will allow Apple to start selling a range of products in India through its own online store. As of now, Apple products are sold in India through partnered third-party offline retailers and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Subscriber Special | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge Subscriber Special | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

PhonePe

PhonePe will now begin a doorstep KYC verification service for customers: Report

Aug 19, 2019
PhonePe will now begin a doorstep KYC verification service for customers: Report
Apple will soon start selling products through its own online store in India

Apple

Apple will soon start selling products through its own online store in India

Aug 29, 2019
Apple actually has an official cleaning guide for the Apple Card

Apple Card

Apple actually has an official cleaning guide for the Apple Card

Aug 22, 2019
Apple Card service in assosciation with Goldman Sachs begins rolling out in the US today

Apple Card

Apple Card service in assosciation with Goldman Sachs begins rolling out in the US today

Aug 20, 2019
Apple is reportedly in the final stages of certifying OLED screens from China's BOE

Apple

Apple is reportedly in the final stages of certifying OLED screens from China's BOE

Aug 21, 2019
Apple will reportedly pack a USB-C charger with upcoming iPhone 11 line-up

Courage

Apple will reportedly pack a USB-C charger with upcoming iPhone 11 line-up

Aug 22, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019