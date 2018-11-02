Friday, November 02, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 02 November, 2018 12:20 IST

Apple to soon launch a repair program for devices as old as the iPhone 4S: Report

Apple’s vintage repair program will reportedly be applicable at Apple Stores and authorised centres worldwide.

It’s time to get the old iPhones and MacBooks out!

According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple is launching a vintage repair pilot program to fix some of its aging products.

Apple iPhone 4s.

Apple iPhone 4s.

Apparently, the program is aimed to “extend the period of time customers can receive repairs for older devices”. The older devices in the list include the recently added iPhone 5, Mid-2012 MacBook Air, and few others. Here is the list of iPhones, iPads and Macs that Apple categorises as vintage and obsolete.

Reportedly, as of now, only the iPhone 5, MacBook Air (11 inch, Mid 2012), MacBook Air (13 inch, Mid 2012), iMac (21.5 inch, Mid 2011), and iMac (27 inch, Mid 2011), fall under the new repair program. The latter two iMac fall under the program only in the US and Turkey.

However, the report also says that by 30 November 2018, Apple will also add iPhone 4s and MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid 2012) to the list. That will be followed by the MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2012), MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Early 2013), MacBook Pro (Retina, Mid 2012), Mac Pro (Mid 2012), and iPhone 5 (GSM) being added to the program by 30 December, 2018.

Tech2 has also reached out to Apple to confirm this program, and if it will be extended to the Indian market as well. We will update this space as soon as we hear from them.

Though, the report states that the “program covers the devices above at Apple stores and authorized service providers worldwide unless otherwise noted.” According to this, except for iMac (21.5 inch, Mid 2011), and iMac (27 inch, Mid 2011) that will only be fixed for users in US and Turkey, the repair program for all other devices will fall in for Indian users as well.

