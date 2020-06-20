Reuters

(Reuters) - Apple Inc will shut some stores again in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina in the United States due to a spike in novel coronavirus cases, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

