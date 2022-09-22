FP Trending

Tech giant Apple has announced that it is preparing a software update for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max that would resolve a bug that causes the device’s back camera to shake when using certain third-party applications.

The iPhone manufacturer told Bloomberg that a solution for the camera shake issue on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max devices will be made available by the end of next week. This will ease customers’ worries that their new phones’ dramatic camera shake issues might have been caused by a hardware flaw. Instead, when the new software update becomes available, users will be able to just install it.

A lot of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models have been experiencing the camera shake problem, especially while using third-party apps like Snapchat and TikTok. Interestingly, the Apple Camera app continues to operate normally. According to Bloomberg, the optical image stabilization hardware may have been occasionally experiencing issues with third-party apps, causing the malfunction.

As a result of the issue, the iPhones’ OIS or focusing systems become erratic and vibrate unpredictably. It renders the video taken with the smartphone’s camera worthless and can even cause harm to the device’s hardware. Users have reported hearing grinding or buzzing noises from their device as well. However, it appears that the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models are unaffected by this issue. Some owners of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have expressed their frustration with the camera problem across social media platforms.

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

One of the biggest improvements for this year’s iPhone is the new camera system on the iPhone 14 Pro, which for the first time uses a 48-megapixel sensor for the primary lens. The phone also has a software feature called ‘Dynamic Island’ at the top of the device that functions with an improved camera cutout to display essential data such as navigation directions or the status of AirPods.

The forthcoming software update (iOS 16.0.2) for the iPhone 14 series will be the second so far. Users were recommended to update to iOS 16.0.1 on the day of launch in order to fix an issue related to ‘FaceTime’ activation.