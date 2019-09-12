Thursday, September 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple to reportedly offer a monthly subscription plan for its AppleCare Plus service

The AppleCare+ monthly subscription is currently only applicable on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.


tech2 News StaffSep 12, 2019 16:02:05 IST

Apple had been offering two to three years of AppleCare+ plans for the iPhone, the iPad, and the Apple Watch for quite some time and last year the company had rolled out an option to pay a monthly fee for the plans. Now Apple has quietly changed the payment options so that users could buy the service indefinitely via a monthly AppleCare+ subscription fees.

Apple to reportedly offer a monthly subscription plan for its AppleCare Plus service

iPhone. Reuters

As per a report by 9to5MacApple has changed its AppleCare+ legal document and under the "Plan Term and Renewal" section Apple has said the following: "For Monthly Plans, your Plan Term is one (1) month. Your Plan will automatically renew each month unless cancelled as set forth in the “Cancellation” Section 9 below, including in the event that Apple is no longer able to service your Covered Equipment due to the unavailability of service parts, in which case Apple will provide you with thirty (30) days’ prior written notice of cancellation, or as otherwise required by law."

Earlier you could only get AppleCare+ for two years (three years for some) after which you would need to renew it again. Since Apple hasn't mentioned explicitly the duration of this monthly subscription fee, it is safe to assume that you could continue with your AppleCare+ for as long as you like, up until Apple can’t service the device anymore.

The monthly subscription is currently only applicable on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. As per Engadget, you could end up paying more for this monthly fees than you would if you had paid for the service upfront. The Verge reports that existing AppleCare+ users cannot opt into the monthly fees program and that it only applies to recent purchases only.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Apple leaks

Leaked support document reveals launch schedule for Apple's upcoming iPhones and iPads

Sep 04, 2019
Leaked support document reveals launch schedule for Apple's upcoming iPhones and iPads
Apple iPhone 11 lineup, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, iPad, iOS 13.1 India availability

Apple

Apple iPhone 11 lineup, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, iPad, iOS 13.1 India availability

Sep 11, 2019
Apple reminds developers to prepare for Dark Mode in iOS 13 and iPadOS

Dark Mode

Apple reminds developers to prepare for Dark Mode in iOS 13 and iPadOS

Aug 30, 2019
Apple launches new 10.2-inch iPad with Smart Keyboard support, starting from Rs 29,990

Apple iPad

Apple launches new 10.2-inch iPad with Smart Keyboard support, starting from Rs 29,990

Sep 11, 2019
Apple announces replacement program from Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 units with aluminium bodies

Apple Watch

Apple announces replacement program from Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 units with aluminium bodies

Aug 31, 2019
Apple iPhone launch today: Here's when and where to watch the event LIVE

iPhone

Apple iPhone launch today: Here's when and where to watch the event LIVE

Sep 10, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019