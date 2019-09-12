tech2 News Staff

Apple had been offering two to three years of AppleCare+ plans for the iPhone, the iPad, and the Apple Watch for quite some time and last year the company had rolled out an option to pay a monthly fee for the plans. Now Apple has quietly changed the payment options so that users could buy the service indefinitely via a monthly AppleCare+ subscription fees.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, Apple has changed its AppleCare+ legal document and under the "Plan Term and Renewal" section Apple has said the following: "For Monthly Plans, your Plan Term is one (1) month. Your Plan will automatically renew each month unless cancelled as set forth in the “Cancellation” Section 9 below, including in the event that Apple is no longer able to service your Covered Equipment due to the unavailability of service parts, in which case Apple will provide you with thirty (30) days’ prior written notice of cancellation, or as otherwise required by law."

Earlier you could only get AppleCare+ for two years (three years for some) after which you would need to renew it again. Since Apple hasn't mentioned explicitly the duration of this monthly subscription fee, it is safe to assume that you could continue with your AppleCare+ for as long as you like, up until Apple can’t service the device anymore.

The monthly subscription is currently only applicable on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. As per Engadget, you could end up paying more for this monthly fees than you would if you had paid for the service upfront. The Verge reports that existing AppleCare+ users cannot opt into the monthly fees program and that it only applies to recent purchases only.

