tech2 News Staff

Apple has reportedly discovered some flaws with the logic board on the 2018 MacBook Air models and is going to replace it in affected units for free.

According to internal documents obtained by 9to5Mac, a "very small number" of MacBook Air models have been identified with the faulty main logic board, specifically the 13-inch Retina 2018 models with certain serial numbers.

Apple will be emailing affected customers to have their MacBook Air units looked into at the nearest Apple Store or authorised repair store. If Apple's personnel find that there is an issue, they will replace the logic board for free for four years after the device was originally purchased.

But what's the issue? Well, the internal memo does not mention the issue at length but does indicate that the problem lies with the device powering on.

Apple has not yet publicly announced the program or listed it on its “Exchange and Repair Extension Programs” webpage where it lists recall and service programs. This, however, could be because the number of affected users are very small.

This is at least the third repair program that Apple has introduced in just the past five weeks, alongside its 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro battery recall and replacement program and 2016 13-inch MacBook Pro display backlight service program.