ReutersMay 27, 2020 00:16:28 IST
(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Tuesday that it plans to reopen about 100 stores in the United States, most with curbside pickup but some with walk-in service.
Apple shuttered stores around the world as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread but has slowly opened them again, saying it examines local health data to make decision on a store-by-store basis. Earlier this month, the company reopened a handful of stores in Alaska, Idaho and Alabama.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)
