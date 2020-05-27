Reuters

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Tuesday that it plans to reopen about 100 stores in the United States, most with curbside pickup but some with walk-in service.

Apple shuttered stores around the world as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread but has slowly opened them again, saying it examines local health data to make decision on a store-by-store basis. Earlier this month, the company reopened a handful of stores in Alaska, Idaho and Alabama.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.