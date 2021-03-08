Monday, March 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple to release Augmented Reality contact lenses in 2030s: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Ming-Chi Kuo says the computing will move from visible to invisible with Apple's contact lenses, however, they will not have independent computing power.


FP TrendingMar 08, 2021 16:23:55 IST

Apple will release contact lenses with augmented reality (AR) by the 2030s, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in his latest report. Kuo says the computing will move from visible to invisible with these contact lenses, however, they will not have independent computing power. The rumoured contact lenses will possibly rely on an iPhone for computing. The report added that these contact lenses could provide an AR experience. It could provide a replacement from wearing a headset or glasses.

However, the product is still not guaranteed as Kuo said that there is no visibility yet for these contact lenses.

Apple to release Augmented Reality contact lenses in 2030s: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Representational Image

The company will be releasing its virtual reality (VR)/AR products in three phases with headsets in the first one followed by glasses and contact lenses, reveals Kuo.

It is rumoured that Apple is currently working on manufacturing AR glasses and will be launching them in 2025. Reportedly, the device will provide an AR experience. Interestingly, Kuo also said that Apple glasses might get integrated with the Apple Car.

As per Kuo, the company will also be launching a mixed reality headset in mid-2022. It is also said that the headset will have Sony's Micro-OLED displays to offer a VR and AR experience.

Another report previously revealed that the Apple headset will have over 12 cameras in order to track hand movements. The report also said that the headset will have advanced eye-tracking technology and two high-resolution 8k displays. The price of this headset is estimated to be USD 1,000. Expected to launch in 2022, the final weight of the product will be 100-200 grams, reported 9to5Mac.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple’s rumored VR headset to feature 8K displays, could be priced around $3,000: Report

Feb 08, 2021
Apple’s rumored VR headset to feature 8K displays, could be priced around $3,000: Report
Apple patent reveals plans for a VR headset for iPhone

Apple patent reveals plans for a VR headset for iPhone

Sep 02, 2016
Apple CEO Tim Cook believes that AR will be bigger than the iPhone, but building a device won't be easy

Apple CEO Tim Cook believes that AR will be bigger than the iPhone, but building a device won't be easy

Mar 21, 2017
HCL Infosystems up 18% on plans to distribute Apple products in India

NewsTracker

HCL Infosystems up 18% on plans to distribute Apple products in India

Aug 22, 2017
What It's Like To Own An Apple Product

What It's Like To Own An Apple Product

Aug 20, 2010
Apple assessing costs to move 15-30 percent of its production from China: Report

Apple

Apple assessing costs to move 15-30 percent of its production from China: Report

Jun 19, 2019

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021