Thursday, April 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple to pay consumers $3.4 million in a lawsuit over programmed obsolescence of iPhones in Chile

Apple is accused of having programmed a limited lifespan into some products to force users to replace their phones sooner than necessary.


Agence France-PresseApr 08, 2021 14:21:51 IST

Apple has agreed to pay Chilean consumers $3.4 million in a lawsuit over programmed obsolescence of iPhones, their lawyer said Wednesday, the first such settlement in Latin America. Apple is accused of having programmed a limited lifespan into some products to force users to replace their phones sooner than necessary, and has previously settled similar cases in the United States and Europe. In Chile, some 150,000 users of the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone SE sued the US company, claiming their smartphones started underperforming after software updates programmed by Apple before 21 December 2017.

Apple to pay consumers .4 million in a lawsuit over programmed obsolescence of iPhones in Chile

Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

The agreement provides for a registration period for affected clients, who will have to provide proof of their devices' reduced performance, a lawyer for the Odecu consumer body, Juan Sebastian Reyes, told a virtual press conference.

Each client stands to get maximum compensation of $50, which is to be shared if there are more than one claim per serial number, as in the case of second-hand phones.

In December 2017, Apple admitted iOS software was tweaked to slow performance of older iPhones whose battery life was deteriorating.

An outcry forced Apple to upgrade its software and offer steep discounts on battery replacements.

In March 2020, Apple agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over slowed iPhones in the United States, followed in November by another $113 million to settle litigation with more than 30 US states over the same issue.

The company has also settled a case with France's consumer watchdog for 25 million euros ($29.7 million) for failing to tell iPhone users that software updates could slow older devices.

Italy, for its part, has fined Apple and Samsung 10 and five million euros respectively for planned smartphone obsolescence.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple Days sale

Apple Days sale ends today: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE, M1 MacBook Pro, Apple Watch SE, other deals on Vijay Sales

Mar 31, 2021
Apple Days sale ends today: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE, M1 MacBook Pro, Apple Watch SE, other deals on Vijay Sales
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to end today: Best deals on Realme 7 Pro, iPhone 11, Asus ROG Phone 3 and more

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to end today: Best deals on Realme 7 Pro, iPhone 11, Asus ROG Phone 3 and more

Mar 26, 2021
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone 11, Poco X3, Moto G10 Power and more

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone 11, Poco X3, Moto G10 Power and more

Apr 08, 2021
Apple and autonomous vehicles an ideal match, hints company chief Tim Cook

Apple

Apple and autonomous vehicles an ideal match, hints company chief Tim Cook

Apr 06, 2021
Apple to rollout Independent Repair Provider program in India and 38 other countries, later this week

Apple

Apple to rollout Independent Repair Provider program in India and 38 other countries, later this week

Mar 31, 2021
Apple Music launches 'Saylists' feature for users with speech-sound disorder: Report

Apple Music

Apple Music launches 'Saylists' feature for users with speech-sound disorder: Report

Mar 26, 2021

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021