Apple to make technical fix to prevent disruption to rival payment app in Switzerland

Apple has committed to provide TWINT with technical capability to suppress automatic launch of Apple Pay.

Reuters Dec 18, 2018 13:48 PM IST

Switzerland’s competition commission (WEKO) on Tuesday said Apple Inc has agreed to make a technical fix to prevent the automatic launch of its Apple Pay from disrupting rival Swiss payment app TWINT.

A man uses an iPhone 7 smartphone to demonstrate the mobile payment service Apple Pay at a cafe in Moscow, Russia, October 3, 2016. Picture taken October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev - S1BEUEYZNGAB

“Apple has committed to provide TWINT with the technical capability to suppress the automatic launch of Apple Pay during the payment process with the TWINT app,” WEKO said, adding it was ending a preliminary probe against Apple following the pact.

In a separate case, WEKO is investigating Swiss financial companies including Credit Suisse and UBS over a suspected boycott of mobile payment solutions such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

 

