Apple to launch two new MacBook Pro models with HDMI port and SD Card: Report

Kuo suggests that Apple could remove the Touch Bar on the 2021 MacBook Pros.


FP TrendingFeb 25, 2021 17:32:51 IST

Apple is expected to bring back the MagSafe connectors on the MacBooks this year. According to a MacRumours report, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple could launch new MacBook Pro models with an HDMI port and an SD card reader. The report also suggests that the upcoming MacBook units could come with many specification upgrades and notable design changes. According to Kuo's latest predictions, Apple could be working on 14-inch and 16-inch variants of the MacBook Pro and the models could come with a flat-edged form factor, similar to iPhone 12 series and iPad Pro.

He added that the laptops would come with squared-off sides in both the bottom and top parts. Kuo suggests that Apple could remove the Touch Bar on the 2021 MacBook Pros. He also added that Taiwan’s Genesys Logic will be Apple’s exclusive supplier of SD card readers.

The SD Card slot feature was first tipped by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg where he had claimed that there could be minor changes in the new MacBook design.

Considering the amount of attraction the Apple M1 chipset got, the new Apple laptops could very well feature Apple's in-house M-series silicon chipsets, along with several improvements.

Meanwhile, Apple will be launching the new AirTags and iPad Pro models next month.

Either way, we will have to wait for more details on the new MacBook Pro models that would make their way in the coming days.

