Apple to launch its online store in India on 23 September: All you need to know

The Apple India online store will be accessible in both English and Hindi.


tech2 News StaffSep 18, 2020 09:50:36 IST

Apple has announced that it will be debuting its online store in India on 23 September.

Starting 23 September, customers in India will be able to visit apple.com/in and directly purchase from Apple. Currently, Apple sells its products in India via third-party e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. The Apple India online store will be accessible in both English and Hindi.

The online store will offer Apple’s full range of products. Via the online store, customers will also be able to seek support and guidance for the existing products or for new purchases.

Apple is launching its online store in India on 23 September.

“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time.”

At the online Apple Store, much like customers around the world, buyers in India will get various financing options and an available trade-in program. Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts on accessories and AppleCare+.

For the festive season in India, Apple will be offering signature gift wrap and personalised engraving for AirPods, iPad and Apple Pencil. The engraving of emoji or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu will be available for AirPods, and English engraving will be available for iPad and Apple Pencil.

In October, Apple is also hosting free online 'Today at Apple' sessions led by local Creative Pros, focused on photography and music.

