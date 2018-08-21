Apple is soon expected to launch a new "low-cost" laptop, a completely redesigned MacBook Air, along with a new, miniature desktop computer, the Mac Mini.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the new laptop will be similar to the current one. The display will remain 13 inches, but with thinner bezels. It will, however, have a Retina Display, unlike the current version. The last MacBook Air update that happened last year did not see many changes, besides getting a faster processor, but one that was still 2-years old even at launch.

The new update should offer alternatives to customers looking for affordable Apple laptops.

Besides this, the report also says that the company is working towards a Mac Mini which will have “new storage and processor options" which "are likely to make it more expensive than previous versions.”

Though Mac sales have been steady, customer complains about the lack of updates and criticism of Apple's inability to meet professional's needs have been mounting.

The Mac Mini has been known to be popular with app developers because it costs about $500.

Along with these, Apple will launch its new operating system, macOS Mojave. New features in the operating system include a new dark mode, 'desktop stacks' — which allows users to organise desktop icons into, well, stacks, new additions to Finder and support for iOS apps, including News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home. Apple has also redesigned the Mac App Store and added apps to it from the likes of Adobe and Microsoft.