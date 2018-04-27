As Wi-Fi becomes an easily available commodity in an era of connected devices, Apple has decided to officially discontinue its "AirPort" Wi-Fi routers, the media reported.

The Cupertino-based tech giant will continue to provide hardware and software support, but the devices like "AirPort Express", "AirPort Extreme" and "AirPort Time Capsule" will only be available "while supplies last."

"We're discontinuing the Apple 'AirPort base station' products. They will be available through Apple.com, Apple's retail stores and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last," Engadget reported on Thursday, quoting an Apple spokesperson.

Apple introduced its AirPort line of products in 1999. The company will provide service and parts for current generation "AirPort base stations" for the next five years.

Apple's "AirPort base stations" provided benefits unavailable through third-party options like built-in "Time Machine backup support" in the "Time Capsule" and "AirPlay" functionality for the "AirPort Express," the report added.

Apple had shuttered the "AirPort" unit when it began selling "third-party routers" in January and offered the "Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System."

"However, no price drops on the products have officially been implemented by the iPhone-maker as of now," said a report in MacRumors.