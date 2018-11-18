tech2 News Staff

Earlier this month, WhatsApp users on both iOS and Android platform started to get the new feature of Stickers in the chats. Stickers are animated graphics, that are based on various themes, moods and other categories; and are present on many messaging platforms. WhatsApp joined the company quite late. Hike Messenger and Telegram, for instance, have had stickers for a while now.

Not too long after the launch of stickers on the platform, both the App Store and Google Play Store have seen an array of WhatsApp Sticker apps. However, it appears that the stickers these sperate sticker apps will no longer be available, at least on iOS. We don't know about the Play Store yet.

According to a tweet by WABetaInfo, Apple is apparently deleting all WhatsApp Stickers apps from the App Store.

They don’t want a lot of apps doing the same thing, so they won’t approve other submissions. https://t.co/5q9R8H3iio — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 18, 2018

The reasons mentioned include: One, there are too many apps with similar behavior. Two, to use these WhatsApp Sticker apps, you’ll need to install WhatsApp, and according to Apple, an app should not require another app to operate. It should be able to function on its own. Three, the design of all these apps is the same, and Apple won’t approve any submissions of Apps which are essentially the same in design.

Looks like WhatsApp might have to adopt a design like Telegram, where you do not need a third party app for stickers. We hope this happens.