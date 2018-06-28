Apple is now going to offer a subscription bundle that will include Apple TV, Music and News, as it is consolidating these various subscription-based services into one.

First reported by The Information, the news was confirmed by two people familiar with the company's plans.

The move sounds much like the Amazon's Prime service, which also offers video, music, and news. Based on what the price of these subscriptions are going to be, the tech giant will be able to get some boost in its subscription-based revenues.

We already know that Apple is interested in the original video content market, has set aside around $1 billion to spend on Hollywood.

Apple on 15 June announced a multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey to create original programing. The content is going to join a dozen-odd shows that Apple is expected to roll out in March 2019, as the company aims to compete with Netflix, Amazon.com and Time Warner’s HBO.

Coming to Music, 40 million users pay the $9.88 per month, for streaming music on Apple Music, according to the report.

Apple also recently acquired digital magazine subscription service Texture. The Texture app is available for $9.99 per month in the US and includes access to more than 200 magazines.