Thursday, June 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 28 June, 2018 12:30 IST

Apple to consolidate TV, Music and News subscriptions into a single bundle

Apple's move sounds similar to Amazon's Prime service, which also offers video, music, and news.

Apple is now going to offer a subscription bundle that will include Apple TV, Music and News, as it is consolidating these various subscription-based services into one.

First reported by The Information, the news was confirmed by two people familiar with the company's plans.

The move sounds much like the Amazon's Prime service, which also offers video, music, and news. Based on what the price of these subscriptions are going to be, the tech giant will be able to get some boost in its subscription-based revenues.

Apple logo. Image: Facebook

Apple logo. Image: Facebook

We already know that Apple is interested in the original video content market, has set aside around $1 billion to spend on Hollywood.

Apple on 15 June announced a multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey to create original programing. The content is going to join a dozen-odd shows that Apple is expected to roll out in March 2019, as the company aims to compete with Netflix, Amazon.com and Time Warner’s HBO.

Coming to Music, 40 million users pay the $9.88 per month, for streaming music on Apple Music, according to the report.

Apple also recently acquired digital magazine subscription service Texture. The Texture app is available for $9.99 per month in the US and includes access to more than 200 magazines.

tags


latest videos

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

also see

BuzzPatrol

Oprah Winfrey scores multi-year deal with Apple to create original content for its streaming service

Jun 16, 2018

The Jerry Springer Show to halt after more than 4,000 episodes, CW and other networks will air reruns

Jun 21, 2018

Apple News

Apple News announces a special '2018 Mid-term Elections' section

Jun 26, 2018

Microsoft News

Microsoft News app for Android, iOS, Edge browser will compete with Google News

Jun 21, 2018

Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook intends to keep speaking out against troubling social issues

Jun 26, 2018

Apple Vs Samsung

Apple and Samsung finally settle the seven year old iPhone design patent dispute

Jun 28, 2018

science

Space

Human, technical errors cause fresh delay in launch of James Webb Telescope

Jun 28, 2018

'Oumuamua

Astronomers classify the mysterious interstellar object ‘Oumuamua as a comet

Jun 28, 2018

Monsoon

Indian monsoon: The challenges of accurately predicting the deadly thundershowers

Jun 27, 2018

Space Travel

How the private sector in US is pushing the boundaries of space travel

Jun 27, 2018