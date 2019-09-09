Monday, September 09, 2019Back to
Apple to announce iOS 13 at the iPhone 11 event on 10 September: All we know

Apple says that the iOS 13 will be its fastest OS yet. Here's what to expect.


tech2 News StaffSep 09, 2019 09:51:48 IST

Apple is hosting its annual iPhone event in California on 10 September, where it is believed to unveil the new iPhone 11-series. Along with that the smartphones, like every year, Apple is also expected to officially announce the next generation of iOS — iOS 13 — at the event.

Here's all that's coming to iOS 13.

iOS 13: Fastest OS yet

Apple says that the iOS 13 will be its fastest OS yet. It says that it has changed the way apps and their updates are delivered, and claims that now downloads will be 50 percent smaller and updates sizes will be shrunk by 60 percent. Besides that, Face ID will reportedly also be 30 percent faster.

iOS 13: New camera modes

Apple said that the portrait lighting mode "virtually adjusts the position and intensity of your studio lighting. Increase the intensity of each Portrait Lighting effect — moving the light closer to your subject — to smooth skin, sharpen eyes and brighten facial features. Or decrease the intensity of the light — moving it away from your subject — for a subtle, refined look.”

The monochromatic portrait mode, on the other hand, lets you click black and white pictures with the depth effect. Apple apparently calls it the mode 'High-Key Mono.' Apple reportedly said, “A new Portrait Lighting effect, High-Key Mono, creates a beautiful, classic look with a monochromatic subject on a white background.”

iOS 13: Dark mode

After rolling out the dark mode to macOS last year, Apple is now bringing the mode to iPhones this year with iOS 13. The stock Apple wallpapers will now have dark mode alternatives, Photos, Reminders and the like get a dark theme and all UI elements will also be darker.

The Reminders app also gets some machine-learning smarts.

iOS 13: More personalised memoji

To make Memojis more personal, Apple will be adding more customisation options to iOS 13. Apple said that a bunch of stickers based on your Memoji will also be generated, which will be available in the keyboard app. Customisation options including headgear, glasses, and even broken teeth.

 

