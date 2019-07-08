tech2 News Staff

Apple is currently running the beta test for the upcoming iOS 13, macOS Cataline and iPadOS. Besides various other features coming to the new operating systems, Apple has been found to be testing iCloud sign-in using Face ID and Touch ID for iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads.

If you are running the beta version of the new OS in your device, now when you head to beta.icloud.com, you will be able to sign-in to your account using Face ID or Touch ID, 9To5Mac found.

Right now, if you open iCloud on Safari on a device running the iOS, iPadOS, or macOS betas, you’ll see a new pop-up asking if you’d like to sign-in using your Apple ID with biometrics. The process should be familiar to anyone who has signed in to the App Store or iTunes Store in the past.

(Also read: How to install the iOS 13 and iPad OS public beta on your iPhone and iPad)

Also, on devices that are running beta, you will automatically be redirected to beta.icloud.com, when you open icloud.com. If that doesn't happen, you can manually enter the URL in your address bar to try out this new feature.

Just make sure your iPhone/iPad/MacBook is running on iOS 13, iPadOS 13, or macOS Catalina to be able to use the new sign-in feature. It also doesn’t require two-factor confirmation.

The public beta for both iPadOS and iOS 13 are now available for you to test on your device. But do not forget to take a backup of your devices before installing them. Also, be prepared for facing issues as the public beta won't exactly be the most stable version of the OS.

