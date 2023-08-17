Apple to allegedly cut the production numbers of iPhone 15 series due to shortage of components

Next month, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15, but various rumours are circulating, suggesting that the company has encountered challenges in the mass production of certain components, like displays and cameras.

While signs continue to point toward a September announcement for the iPhone 15, analyst Jeff Pu has expressed a different perspective, believing that Apple has begun to reduce the production of the new phones.

In a note directed at investors, as reported by 9to5Mac, Pu has stated that Apple is now aiming to manufacture around 77 million iPhone 15 units by the end of this year. This figure represents a decrease from the previous estimate of around 83 million units. The analyst outlines two main reasons for this adjustment.

Firstly, Pu highlights ongoing supply issues that could impact the large-scale production of the iPhone 15. Specific challenges mentioned include shortages of Sony’s camera sensors, potential delays related to the new titanium frame for the Pro models, and the intricate process of crafting the new display with thinner bezels.

Secondly, Pu suggests that Apple has revised its sales forecasts due to concerns about consumer demand. Reports have indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might come with higher price tags compared to their predecessors, potentially leading to reduced demand.

The analyst remarks, “The reduction in the build plan ahead of the launch isn’t a positive signal, and the potential price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro Max could also impact the final demand.”

During fiscal Q3 of 2023, Apple experienced a decline in iPhone sales revenue, moving from $40.67 billion to $39.67 billion.

During an investor call, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, confirmed that the company had sold fewer iPhones in its main market, the US, while achieving stronger results in other regions.

Rumours are circulating that Apple might hold a special event on September 12 or 13 to officially unveil the iPhone 15.