Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 08 August, 2018 09:15 IST

Apple tells US lawmakers that iPhones do not eavesdrop on user conversation

Apple said iPhones do not record audio while listening for Siri wake-up commands and Siri does not share spoken words.

Apple Inc told US lawmakers on 7 August that its iPhones do not listen to users without their consent and do not allow third-party apps to do so either after lawmakers asked the company if its devices were invading users’ privacy.

Representatives Greg Walden, Marsha Blackburn, Gregg Harper and Robert Latta wrote to Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook and Alphabet Inc chief executive Larry Page in July, citing concerns about reports that smartphones could “collect ‘non-triggered’ audio data from users’ conversations near a smartphone in order to hear a ‘trigger’ phrase, such as ‘Okay Google’ or ‘Hey Siri.’”

In a letter to Walden, an Oregon Republican who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Apple said iPhones do not record audio while listening for Siri wake-up commands and Siri does not share spoken words. Apple said it requires users to explicitly approve microphone access and those apps must display a clear signal that they are listening.

The letters, in which lawmakers cited reports suggesting third-party applications had access to and used ‘non-triggered’ data without users’ knowledge, followed congressional hearings in April into Facebook Inc’s privacy practices, which included testimony by its CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The Apple logo is seen on a computer screen in this illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau - RC19DEA6F9E0

The Apple logo is seen on a computer screen in this illustration photo. Image: Reuters

Alphabet did not respond to questions about whether it had replied to lawmakers. Apple declined to comment beyond its letter, which was seen by Reuters.

A spokeswoman for the Republican majority on the House Energy and Commerce Committee said “both companies have been cooperative thus far. The Committee looks forward to reviewing and analyzing the responses as we consider next steps.”

Apple wrote that it had removed apps from its App Store over privacy violations but declined to say whether it had ever banned a developer. It also said it was up to developers to notify users when an app was removed for privacy reasons.

“Apple does not and cannot monitor what developers do with the customer data they have collected, or prevent the onward transfer of that data, nor do we have the ability to ensure a developer’s compliance with their own privacy policies or local law,” Apple wrote.

The iPhone maker’s App Store has generated $100 billion in revenue for developers over the past decade. Apple told lawmakers in its letter that it rejected about 36,000 apps from among the 100,000 submitted each week for violations of its guidelines.

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

also see

iPhone Sales

Apple iPhone sales may hit 41.6 mn by Q3 2018 as product becomes stable business

Jul 27, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

About 50% smartphones sold in 2018 will have AI-powered assistant, says report

Jul 29, 2018

Alex Jones

Apple, Youtube, Facebook take down content of US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Aug 07, 2018

iPhone

iPhone manufacturer Wistron to expand Karnataka investment to Rs 3,000 crore

Jul 26, 2018

TSMC

iPhone chip supplier TSMC says virus outbreak may delay shipment and raise costs

Aug 06, 2018

Apple iPhone 2018

Future Apple iPhones may not come bundled with headphone dongles anymore

Aug 04, 2018

science

Zika Vaccine

New vaccine shows promise against Zika virus in mice, clinical trials awaited

Aug 08, 2018

Elephants

Wild elephants in captivity die young, because they remember too much, too well

Aug 08, 2018

Zika virus

Exposure to Zika virus before birth could cause health issues in babies: Report

Aug 08, 2018

Ageing

Breakthrough study reverses key aspects in human ageing with new compounds

Aug 07, 2018