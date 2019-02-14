Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple targeting April event to introduce TV service with CBS, Viacom and Lions Gate

Apple has long hinted at a planned video service after spending $2 billion in Hollywood.

Reuters Feb 14, 2019 07:47:14 IST

Apple Inc is targeting an April event to introduce a streaming television service that will likely include subscription TV services from CBS Corp, Viacom Inc and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp’s Starz among others as well as its own original content, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Apple. Reuters

Apple. Reuters

Apple has long hinted at a planned video service, spending $2 billion in Hollywood to produce its own content and signing major stars such as Oprah Winfrey. The TV service is expected to launch globally, a person familiar with the matter said, an ambitious move to rival services from Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc’s Prime Video. Apple’s App Store, where the service is likely to be distributed, is currently available in more than 100 countries.

But it has kept its precise plans for how it will distribute those shows a secret, even as investors have started to fixate on revenue from paid subscriptions as a replacement for growth from iPhone sales, which declined over the holiday shopping quarter for the first time ever last year.

Apple aims to bring together its own shows into one central location with content from media companies, saving iPhone and other Apple device users from having to juggle multiple apps for those channels, the sources said. Apple is aiming to resell TV channels subscriptions similar to Amazon, whose Prime Video Service resells Starz and other channels and keeps a cut of the sales.

Apple is also in discussions with HBO, part of AT&T Inc-owned WarnerMedia, to become part of the service and it could yet make it in time for the launch, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The terms of Apple’s deals could not be learned. Apple has typically sought a cut of between 30 percent for apps in the App Store to 15 percent for premium channel apps such as HBO.

Apple, CBS, HBO, Starz and Viacom declined to comment. CNBC earlier reported Apple was targeting an April or May launch for its service.

The television services launch comes as Apple builds out its services segment, which brought in $37.1 billion in its fiscal 2018.

The Wall Street Journal this week reported that major publishers such as the New York Times and Washington Post balked at the proposed terms of a possible paid news service from Apple in which the iPhone maker would keep as much as half of subscription revenues. An announcement for the news service is expected in March, Buzzfeed reported.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

FBI spinoff titled Most Wanted in the works at CBS; Dick Wolf to helm show with his Law & Order team

Jan 30, 2019

Stephen King's iconic work The Stand to be made into 10-episode TV show by CBS

Jan 31, 2019

TuneIn

HBO to air Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland despite criticism from singer's estate

Feb 09, 2019

Hollywood

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff, DB Weiss' upcoming Star Wars project will be a film trilogy

Feb 13, 2019

NowStreaming

Game of Thrones season 8: HBO releases new stills of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark

Feb 07, 2019

NowStreaming

Big Little Lies: Season two of HBO's Emmy winning drama, starring Meryl Streep, to release in June

Feb 09, 2019

science

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019

Mars N-one

Mars One's plan to colonise Mars is dead and either fraud or fools are to blame

Feb 13, 2019

Bionic Heart

World's first bionic heart charges wirelessly inside 24 year old patient's chest

Feb 13, 2019

Plastic to Fuel

New technique can turn quarter of the world's plastic waste into clean fuel

Feb 13, 2019