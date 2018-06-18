After making its mark in the technology sector, Apple is getting prepared for its next Hollywood act, which is to make an animated feature film.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is in talks with Cartoon Saloon, an Irish animation studio which has been around for nearly 20 years. It has three Oscar-nominated animations, The Secret of Kells (2009), Song of the Sea (2014), and The Breadwinner (2017) as mentioned in the Collider.

There has been no news on the closing of the deal between the two and it seems to still be hanging by the thread.

It also says that Apple has been seeking to buy distribution rights needed for US and some other countries.

According to a report in The New York Times, the tech giants prospects seemed pretty dull in the Hollywood industry, after its reality show the “Planet of the Apps” didn't do well among the audience and turned out to be a complete flop show.

Apple has spread its roots in the entertainment business by being an ally to other major Hollywood sellers through iTunes stores, funding shows like Carpool Karaoke and also its executive Eddy Cue.

So as to allow to Apple is venture out of its cozy Silicon Valley, it will be facing tough competition from various Hollywood studios, digital streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon, and its tech competitors like Google.

Bloomberg had reported in October that Apple hopes to release its first original programming in 2019.

Apple has a history in animation, with Steve Jobs being one of the people who established Pixar and releasing a complete animated feature through computer, Toy Story, which was a huge hit.